Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Indian envoy meets Pakistan FS, demands consular access, copy of chargesheet

Lahore: The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad, Gautam Bambawale, met Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Friday to discuss the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentencing case.

During the meeting, Gautam Bambawale demanded consular access to Jadhav for 14th time.

The Indian side also sought the copies of chargesheet and judgement by Pakistan military court against Jadhav.

India also conveyed to Pakistan that it will appeal against the order after studying Pakistan Army act.

However, Pakistan remained defiant to India's demands and said Jadhav's case related to espionage and hence consular access can't be granted.

Sartaz Aziz, Adviser to Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on Foreign Affairs too reacted by saying that Jadhav has been sentenced according to the country's law and has 40 days to file an appeal in the apex court.

Aziz also warned India to stop issuing "rhetorical statements" against Islamabad over the issue.

"He was sentenced as per the law of the land.. He (Jadhav) was involved in subversive activities in Pakistan, and was holding two passports, for which India has no answer."

Aziz slammed India's claim that Jadhav, a former naval officer, was captured in Iran. Aziz in fact claimed that Jadhav is a serving Indian Naval officer.

"It's all rhetoric that he was captured in Iran. He has the right to file a review in the Supreme Court and also file a mercy petition to the Army Chief and the President in 40 days."

India today made 14th request to Pakistan for consular access to Jadhav.

Pakistan had rejected India’s requests for consular access to Jadhav at least 13 times in the last one year.

“All our requests for consular access have been denied. The so-called legal process done by Pakistan was opaque,” Gopal Baglay, official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, had said.

Apart from diplomatic options, India also explored legal remedies permitted under Pakistan legal system including Jadhav’s family appealing against the verdict.

India’s official stand has been that Jadhav is an “innocent Indian kidnapped by Pakistan”.

Jadhav – a retired Indian Navy officer - had been given death sentence by an army court in Pakistan leading to fresh diplomatic troubles between the two neighbouring countries.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, it was reported that New Delhi is likely to impose visas curbs for Pakistani nationals visiting India.

The step is possibly the first retaliatory measure from India following the death sentence given to Jadhav on charges of spying. Both countries have been at loggerheads over the issue of diplomatic visas over the last six months.

While the Pakistani Army has categorically ruled out any compromise in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case, the Lahore High Court Bar Association today warned lawyers of stern action if they offered to legally represent the Indian national.

Lahore High Court Bar Association warned that it will take action against any lawyer who extends his services to Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court.

"The LHBA has unanimously decided to cancel the membership of any lawyer who offers his services to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav," Lahore High Court Bar Association secretary-general Amer Saeed Raan said after a meeting of the bar.

He said the bar has asked the government not to bow to any foreign pressure in the case of Jadhav.

"India has declared Jadhav its son and is putting pressure on the Pakistani government for his release. We demand that the Indian spy who is involved in playing with lives of Pakistanis should not be spared and the government (should) ensure his hanging," he said.