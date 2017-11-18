Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Pakistan receives Indian response, to consider it

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has received a response from India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case and is considering the same, said Dr Mohammad Faisal, Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan on Saturday.

In a surprise move, Pakistan last week gave permission to the 46-year-old Jadhav to meet his wife, months after India had requested Islamabad to grant a visa to his mother on humanitarian grounds.

Indian Reply to Pakistan's Humanitarian offer for Commander Jadhav received & is being considered — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) November 18, 2017

During a media briefing, Faisal had said that Pakistan was awaiting India's response on the offer.

Confirming the development, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal on Friday said, "The Government of Pakistan has decided to arrange a meeting of Commander Kulbhushan Jhadav with his wife, in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds,” adding that "a Note Verbale to this effect has been sent to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.”

A former Indian Navy officer, Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court in April 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism.

The International Court of Justice in May halted his execution on India's appeal.

Pakistan has repeatedly denied India consular access to Jadhav on the ground that it was not applicable in cases related to spies.