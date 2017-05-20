Kulbhushan Jadhav might be dead, fear defence experts after Aziz's assertion

New Delhi: After Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Advisor Sartaj Aziz on Saturday asserted that the CJI cannot acquit Kulbhushan Yadav and the Indian national on death row would be punished in accordance with Pakistani laws, defence experts feared that he might already be “dead or not in a presentable state”.

"It's a very unfortunate statement from a very mature politician. It gives rise to a couple of fears. Kulbhushan has already bumped off or he has been reduced to a very vegetative state and is not presentable,” ANI quoted defence expert P.K. Sehgal as saying.

“It also indicates confusion and chaos in Pakistani thinking. The ICJ's verdict was a huge diplomatic, political, legal and international setback for Pakistan and if they now don't abide by it, it will be a bigger setback at both the regional and the International level and as far as the relationship between the two countries is concerned," he was quoted as saying.

Another defence expert pointed out that Pakistan might be hoping that the China may bail them out by applying the Veto.

"There are two issues in this. One of course, Pakistan must be very confident that if they do not accept the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the only channel through which the court can have it enforced is through the Security Council.

“Pakistan must be confident that China will bail them out by applying the Veto," Raj Kadyan told ANI.

"The second aspect is more worrisome. When you look at the whole development, whenever this issue has come to light why has Pakistan always been reluctant to give the consular access.

“Pakistan also knew that the denial of the consular access will get them exposed in front of the International community. I hope Kulbhushan is alive and my fear proves wrong," Kadyan added.

Earlier in the day, Aziz said that the ICJ's virdict is provisionary and does not imply a defeat for Pakistan.

"The ICJ gave no verdict regarding consular access," Aziz said.