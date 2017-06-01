close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Kulbhushan Jadhav will not be executed until he exhausts all his mercy appeals, confims Pakistan

In a major development in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan on Thursday confirmed that the Indian national will not be executed until he has exhausted all his mercy appeals.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 17:21
Kulbhushan Jadhav will not be executed until he exhausts all his mercy appeals, confims Pakistan

Islamabad: In a major development in Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Pakistan on Thursday confirmed that the Indian national will not be executed until he has exhausted all his mercy appeals.

Pakistan on Thursday said alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav will remain alive till he does not exhaust the right to seek clemency.

"Irrespective of ICJ`s stay, Jadhav will remain alive until he has exhausted the right to request for clemency, initially with the COAS (army chief) and later with President," Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said.

He said the Indian petition at the International Court of Justice was about Jadhav`s entitlement to consular access. 

"It is not about whether the ICJ can act as a Court of Appeal from Pakistani legal proceedings. That is why Barrister Khawar Qureshi informed the Court that India cannot obtain from the Court what it is seeking. He also told the Court that India is using media to create false impression about the case."

The spokesperson said India had failed despite reminders to provide information sought on January 23 by Islamabad on the basis of Jadhav`s confession of spying and fomenting terror in Pakistan.

He termed the ICJ stay on Jadhav`s hanging as "nothing but usual".

The ICJ has stayed the execution of Jadhav, who has been awarded capital punishment by a Pakistani military court on charges of fomenting terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi.

TAGS

Kulbhushan JadhavPakistanclemencyMercy petitionmercy appealsIslamabadICJ

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Kulbhushan Jadhav will be alive till he exhausts clemency: Pakistan
IndiaAsia

Kulbhushan Jadhav will be alive till he exhausts clemency:...

44 migrants, including babies, die in Niger desert
World

44 migrants, including babies, die in Niger desert

Raft capsizes in flood-hit Sri Lanka, kills three
WorldAsia

Raft capsizes in flood-hit Sri Lanka, kills three

Sixth night of protests in Morocco's north
World

Sixth night of protests in Morocco's north

RSS leader terms beef eating &#039;anti-humanity&#039; act
Rajasthan

RSS leader terms beef eating 'anti-humanity' act

Indian Navy continues relief work, rescues 33 Bangladeshi fishermen
India

Indian Navy continues relief work, rescues 33 Bangladeshi f...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video