Kuwait company stops paying wages, leaves 4000 Indian workers stranded

New Delhi: Close to 4000 Indian workers are reportedly stranded in Kuwait after a construction company failed to pay them their wages.

Wion reports that social activist Shaheen Sayyed has urged Indian embassy in Kuwait to set up a fund to help the workers return as they did not get wages for close to a year. In addition, their vaisas too have expired because the company which employed them has retained their passports.

Several of the workers are in need of medical attention but have not been able to make it to a hospital due to financial and visa troubles. "Kuwait government is aware of the situation, it has said that the workers' bank accounts have been frozen," said Sayyed, adding that the Indian embassy is aware of the situation. "We are trying to highlight this issue to the Indian government through social media."

Currently relocated by the company to a camp on the city outskirts, it is learnt that the workers have even demonstrated outside the main office - in vain. The company has tried to defend itself by stating that due to a fall in the number of projects, it has no money to pay the workers.