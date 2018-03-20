Labourer denied wages, loses two-year-old daughter to starvation

New Delhi: A two-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind died due to starvation after his father - a labourer failed to buy food for her because he was denied his wages.

The unfortunate and shocking case of the toddler dying due to lack of food has sent shockwaves in and around Bhind. Local media reported that Kalyan Singh was reportedly denied his daily wages and despite looking for ways to procure food for three days, he was not able to. "I was removed from my work as a laborer and not given the wages, and so could not buy food," Kalyan told news agency ANI.

While official apathy and neglect is being blamed as much as the contractor who denied wages to Kalyan, SDM of Bhind has said efforts were made as soon as he was made aware of the situation. "We were told at 11 am (on Tuesday) that there is a family which has not had food since two days. We provided them food first of all. The girl already had fever and passed away in afternoon. The body has been sent for postmortem," said Santosh Tiwari. "The Police has been directed to take necessary action."

After the death of the child, Kalyan and his family were given Rs 10,000.

Some reports estimate that close to 3.1 million children die around the world from hunger each year. An overwhelming number of these deaths occur in under-developed and developing countries. In India, several efforts like mid-day meal schemes have tried to address the problems but instances like death of Kalyan's daughter raise repeated questions.