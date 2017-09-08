close
Lalu living inglorious days because of family: JD(U)

With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoning Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, theJanata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on Friday said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief's family has brought inglorious days for him.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 - 08:57
Lalu living inglorious days because of family: JD(U)

New Delhi/Patna: With the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoning Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, theJanata Dal (United) (JD(U)) on Friday said that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief's family has brought inglorious days for him.

"We did not see it coming that the man, who during his tenure as the Railway Minister profited in millions for his family, would have to pay visit in court every single day because of them," JD(U) leader KC Tyagi told ANI.

Another JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan said that this is a serious allegation of corruption.

"The CBI is prepared to reach on to a logical conclusion of this case. We will soon see the results," he added.

Earlier in the day, the CBI summoned the RJD chief and his son in connection with the ongoing Railway hotel tender case.

The agency has summoned Lalu on September 11, while son Tejashwi has to be present before the court on September 12.

Earlier on July 27, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav and his family over the railway hotel tender case.

The CBI, earlier on July 5, had registered a case against the then railway minister Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, his son Tejashwi Yadav, Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, Vijay Kochar and Vinay Kochar, both directors of Messer's Sujata Hotel Private Limited, Messer's Delight Marketing Private Limited, P.K. Goel, the then Managing Directors, IRCTC and unknown others under Section 120 B read with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)d prevention of corruption act 1988 in connection with the case.

The case was registered after preliminary inquiry.

The CBI had said the basic allegation in the FIR lodged against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, was that a conspiracy was hatched in the tender for development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri.

The CBI alleged that the tender process was rigged, manipulated and the conditions were tweak to help the private party.

Central Bureau of InvestigationLalu Prasad YadavJD(U)RJD

