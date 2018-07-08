हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav to return to Patna from Mumbai on Sunday

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai, is slated to return to Patna on Sunday. The former Bihar chief minister, currently serving a sentence in fodder scam, is expected to board an afternoon flight from Mumbai.

He reportedly underwent an operation for fistula at Asian Hospital in Mumbai. According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, the doctors have asked him to remain on bedrest for the next three months.

This comes just days after the Yadav family – former chief minister Rabri Devi, ex-deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav – celebrated the RJD chief’s 71st birthday in Patna.

The RJD chief is currently serving a jail term at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi after his conviction in fodder scam cases. He was lodged in jail on December 23, 2017.

He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013, the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.

Lalu's party RJD faced the heat as the former chief minister was convicted in the cases. Tejashwi Yadav, who played a pivotal role after the formation of the grand alliance including RJD, Congress and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JDU ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, is said to have taken care of the party affairs in his absence.

There have also been several reports of rift between Tejashwi and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav. However, the family has dismissed the reports saying all is well in their camp.

