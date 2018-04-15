Legislative Council Elections 2018: BJP releases list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Central Election Committee of the BJP decided the following names for the ensuing Biennial Election to the Legislative Council (MLC) of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

BJP releases list of candidates for upcoming Legislative Council(MLC) elections in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar pic.twitter.com/SnU41wrxvp — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

The party shortlisted 10 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and three candidates for Bihar. Here is the list:

Uttar Pradesh -

Dr Mahendra Singh

Mohsin Raja

DR Sarojini Agarwal

Bukkal Nawab

Yashwant Singh

Jaiveer Singh

Vidhyasagar Sonkar

Vijay Bahadur Pathak

Ashok Kataria

Ashok Dhawan

Bihar -

Sushil Kumar Modi

Mangal Pandey

Sanjay Paswari

Last week, the Election Commission had declared dates for biennial election to 11 seats of the Bihar Legislative Council falling vacant on May 6. The last date of filing nomination papers is April 16. Polling would be held on April 26.

Terms of 10 members are ending on May 6 while one seat had fallen vacant earlier following the disqualification of senior leader Narendra Singh on January 6, 2016, whose term was up to May 6, 2018.

Other prominent members whose terms are to expire on May 6 are a Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Rabri Devi and Health Minister Mangal Pandey.