Library assistant of a Bihar university held on graft charge

Patna: The vigilance department today arrested Prof Surya Mohan Kumar, the library assistant of Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University on graft charge from Bihar's Darbhanga district, an official release said.

He was also in charge of students' record, the official release said.

Acting on a complaint by one Nandkishore Baitha, a native of Muzaffarpur district, a vigilance investigation bureau (VIB) team led by DSP Arun Kumar laid a trap. The team caught him red handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 26,000 from the complainant.

He was accepting the bribe in his chamber, room number nine of Education Science department, the release said.

The tainted library assistant had demanded the bribe from the student for payment of scholarship money to the latter, it said.

Prof Kumar will be taken to Muzaffarpur regional office of the vigilance department for interrogation, the release said.

The vigilance department had laid 32 traps and arrested 33 government servants on graft charge so far this year, the release said.