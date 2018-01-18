Lights, camera, selfie! Israel PM Netanyahu poses with Bachchans, underlines love for Bollywood

Mumbai: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara joined Bollywood A-listers in a selfie after the conclusion of a special program called Shalom Bollywood here on Thursday evening.

Netanyahu took the opportunity to reveal that he is a big fan of Indian movies and that the same was true for people back home as well. "World loves Bollywood, Israel loves Bollywood, I love Bollywood," he said. The guests immediately acknowledged with a rapturous applause. The list of celebrity guests at the event included Amitabh, Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan, directors Karan Johar, Subhash Ghai and Imtiaz Ali, Sara Ali Khan and producer Ronnie Screwala.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi and Netanyahu were reportedly welcomed at a cultural event and a song - Ghoomar - from the controversial film Padmaavat.

Netanyahu, who arrived in New Delhi on a six-day visit on January 14, has attended several events in the country. He has spoken on a number of forums and on a host of issues - opening a new chapter in bilateral Indo-Israel ties.

He and his wife also took some time off to visit the iconic Taj Mahal earlier this week.