List of Holi special trains announced by Indian Railways

In view of the heavy rush during Holi season, the Indian Railways has decided to run several special trains in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The East Central Railways administration will run nine special trains, including Patna-Ranchi-Patna Special.

Here is the list of special trains announced for Holi:

1. 08621 Ranchi Patna Holi Special: The Ranchi Patna Holi special train will be launched at 11.15 pm from Ranchi junction on February 28. It is scheduled to reach Patna at 9.15 am the next day. The same train, with number 08622, will leave Patna on March 1 at 10.15 am and reach Ranchi the same day at 6.30 pm.

2. 03561 Asansol Patna Holi Special: The Asansol Patna Holi Special train will leave Asansol at 7.15 am on February 24, February 25, March 3 and March 4. The same train will be 03562 Patna Asansol Holi special and depart from Patna junction at 3.15 am on February 24, February 25, March 3 and March 4.

3. 03429 Malda Town Anand Vihar Holi Special: The Malda Town-Anand Vihar Holi Special train is scheduled to depart from Malda Town at 9.05 am on February 24 and February 25. The same train will be 03430 Anand Vihar-Malda Town Holi Special and depart from Anand Vihar junction at 5.10 pm on March 6 and March 13.

4. 01657 Habibganj-Patna Superfast Holi Special: The Habibganj-Patna Superfast Holi Special train will leave Habibganj junction at 4.30 pm on February 28. 01658 Patna-Habibganj Superfast Holi Special train will depart from Patna junction at 1 pm on March 1.

5. 03041 Howrah-Raxaul Holi Special: The train will depart from Howrah junction at 10.50 pm on February 25. Train number 03042 Raxaul-Howrah Holi Special will leave Raxaul junction at 7.45 pm on February 26.

6. 03135 Kolkata-Chapra Holi Special: The train will leave Kolkata at 8.05 pm on February 26. The train will reach Chapra via Vardhman, Durgapur and Asansol. Train 03136 Chapra-Asansol Holi special will leave Chapra at 1.20 pm on February 27.

7. 08181 Tata-Chapra Holi Special: The train will depart from Tatanagar junction at 5.05 am on February 28. Train 08182 Chapra-Tata Holi Special will leave Chapra for Tatanagar at 11 pm on February 28.

8. 03031 Howrah-Gorakhpur Holi Special: The train will leave Howrah junction at 11.55 pm on February 28. Train 03032 Gorakhpur-Howrah Holi Special will leave Gorakhpur at 7.05 pm on February 29.

9. 08021 Santragachi-Darbhanga Holi Special: The train will leave Santragachi at 3.40 pm on February 28. Train 08022 Darbhanga-Santragachi Holi Special will leave Darbhanga at 1.50 pm on March 1.