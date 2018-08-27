हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghalaya Bypoll Results

List of winners of South Tura, Ranikor constituencies in Meghalaya by-elections 2018

SHILLONG: The bypoll results to two Assembly seats in Meghalaya –  South-Tura seat in West Garo Hills District and Ranikor in South West Khasi Hills District – will be declared on August 27, Monday.

The bypolls were necessitated following the resignation of former five-time Ranikor MLA Martin M Danggo, who joined the NPP and former MLA of South Tura, Agatha K Sangma.

In South Tura, Sangma is pitted against the Congress' Charlotte W Momin and Independents John Leslee K Sangma and Chris Kabul A Sangma.

In Ranikor, NPP's Martin M Danggo will face UDP candidate Pius Marwein, PDF chairman P N Syiem and Congress candidate Jackiush Sangma.

Over 77 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls on August 23, said Chief Election Officer (CEO) for the state F R Kharkongor. The South Tura constituency witnessed 72.89 per cent of the 30,231 voters exercising their franchise, while Ranikore seat saw 82.1 per cent of the 29,685 voters cast their votes.

At present, the Meghalaya Assembly comprises of 19 NPP members, 20 Congress members, seven UDP MLAs, four People's Democratic Front MLAs, two Independent members, two members each of the BJP and the Hill State People's Democratic Party and one each of Nationalist Congress Party and Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement. 

South Tura Assembly Constituency

Winner: CM Sangma (NPP) 

 

Ranikor: Piyus Marwein (Leading)

 

