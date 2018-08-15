We will move forward in Jammu and Kashmir by embracing people, not by bullet: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 09:01 AM PM Narendra Modi concludes his speech at Red Fort by greeting the nation on the 72nd Independence Day. He concluded saying, "Once again, I convey my greetings to the people of India on Independence Day."

15 August 2018, 08:50 AM For Jammu and Kashmir, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said --Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat, Jamuriyat. I have also said the solution of every problem of Jammu and Kashmir can be done only by embracing. Our government is committed to the development of all the areas and all sections of Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:46 AM Tripura, Meghalaya and many parts of Arunachal Pradesh are seeing historic peace. From 126, Left Wing Extremism is restricted to 90 districts. We are working to ensure peace across the nation: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:44 AM The practice of Triple Talaq has caused great injustice among Muslim women. We are trying to end this practice but there are some people who are not wanting it to end. I ensure the Muslim women that I will work to ensure justice is done to them: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:43 AM In today's India, there is no place for nepotism. We have ensured environmental clearances are done transparently: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:42 AM Women officers who joined armed forces under short service commission eligible for permanent commission: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:37 AM We will not forgive the corrupt and those who have black money. They have ruined the nation. Delhi's streets are free from power brokers. From the voice of power brokers, the voice of the poor is heard: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:36 AM The honest taxpayer of India has a major role in the progress of the nation. It is due to them that so many people are fed, the lives of the poor are transformed: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:30 AM The healthcare initiatives of the Government of India will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians. It is essential to ensure that we free the poor of India from the clutches of poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:29 AM Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan will be launched on September 25 this year. It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable healthcare: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:25 AM Due to Swachh Bharat mission, lakhs of children can lead healthier lives. Even the WHO has lauded the movement. Mahatma Gandhi led the Satyagrahis to freedom. Today, the Swachhagrahis have to ensure a Swachh Bharat: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:22 AM As important as economic growth is the dignity of the individual. Initiatives such as Ujjwala and Saubhagya Yojana are enhancing the dignity of fellow Indians: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:18 AM Today our full attention is to bring change in agriculture, to focus on modernisation. With a 'Beej Se Bazar Tak' approach, we are bringing remarkable changes in the agriculture sector. The aim is to double farmer incomes by 2022: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:15 AM India is proud of our scientists, who are excelling in their research and are at the forefront of innovation: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:13 AM We have decided to send an Indian to space before or by 2022 when India celebrates its 75 years of Independence: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:11 AM India's voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. We are integral parts of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:04 AM From being seen as among the fragile five, India is now the land of reform, perform and transform. We are poised for record economic growth: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:03 AM The OROP demand was pending for decades. The people of India, our brave army personnel had faith in us and we were able to take a decision on OROP. We will always take decisions in the interests of our nation: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:02 AM Who did not want the passage of the GST yet it was pending for years? Last year GST became a reality. I want to thank the business community for the success of the GST: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 08:01 AM The demand for higher MSP was pending for years. From farmers to political parties to agriculture experts, everybody was asking about it but nothing happened. With the blessings of the farmers, the decision on MSP was taken by our Government: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 07:57 AM If we had continued at the same pace at which toilets were being built in 2013, the pace at which electrification was happening in 2013, then it would have taken us decades to complete them: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 07:52 AM We are proud of what we have achieved and at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realise the remarkable strides the nation has made: PM

15 August 2018, 07:52 AM Since 2014, I have been experiencing that the 1.25 billion people of the country do not just stop by making government. They are engaged in making the country: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 07:50 AM Poor people get justice, everyone has an opportunity to move forward according to their wishes and aspirations: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 07:49 AM The Constitution of India, given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has spoken about justice for all. We have to ensure social justice for all and create an India that is progressing rapidly: PM

15 August 2018, 07:49 AM The great Tamil poet, longstanding and optimistic Subramanya Bharathi wrote that India will not only emerge as a great nation but also inspire others. He had said, "India will show the whole world a way to get rid of all kinds of bondage."

15 August 2018, 07:47 AM Next year on Baisakhi, it will be 100 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. I pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives: PM Narendra Modi

15 August 2018, 07:45 AM Many parts of the nation witnessed good monsoon but at the same time parts of India have been severely hit by floods. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in these floods, in various parts of India: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 07:45 AM Today the country is full of self-confidence, and the country is crossing new heights by placing the dreams of diligence with hard work. Today's Sun brings a new consciousness to new excitement: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 07:43 AM The recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament was one devoted to social justice. Parliament session witnessed the passage of the bill to create an OBC Commission: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 07:41 AM We are proudly celebrating IndependenceDay today as six women officers of the Indian Navy, circumnavigated the globe recently (on INSV Tarini): PM Modi

15 August 2018, 07:41 AM We are celebrating the Independence Day at a time when people in every corner of the world is acknowledging India's 6th position in the economy: PM Modi

15 August 2018, 07:34 AM PM Modi addresses nation from Red fort

15 August 2018, 07:33 AM Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Red Fort.

15 August 2018, 07:29 AM In the wake of terror alerts, a cordon of tight security, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT commandos, kite catchers, has been thrown around the Red Fort.

15 August 2018, 07:27 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Red Fort in the capital. He will address the nation shortly.

15 August 2018, 07:26 AM Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat #IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/Yko8pgJlUX — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

15 August 2018, 07:24 AM On the occasion of Independence day, PM Modi wished the nation. He tweeted, "Independence Day greetings to the people of India. Jai Hind! "