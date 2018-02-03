Exclusive: I have given several benefits to salaried class in past three years, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented Union Budget 2018, the last full budget of the Narendra Modi government before the next Lok Sabha elections. Jaitley's budget focused on agriculture sector and also brought a health insurance programme which would give Rs 5 lakh per year per family.

Just two days after the budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke exclusively to Zee Media on various announcements made by him during his Union Budget speech on February 1. Here are the highlights: