Exclusive: I have given several benefits to salaried class in past three years, says Arun Jaitley

3 February 2018, 17:26 PM
There is not much burden of Long Term Capital Gain, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:24 PM
The government is extending its expenditure in budget, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:23 PM
In a disjointed manner, work was already being done on food, cooking gas, housing and education. But the new health scheme is there to benefit people in an unprecedented manner, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:22 PM
There are three sections - one that is privileged and can do things for others, the other is one that has worked hard to fulfill his aspirations, and then the third section is one that is underprivileged. Our policies need to revolve around this concept to bring schemes that benefit all, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:21 PM
Slowly and gradually, this will improve the lifestyle of people living in rural areas, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:19 PM
If you connect a village through road, give electricity to houses in that village, then provide toilets inside the houses under Swachh Bharat, it is a panoramic view on development of rural sector. Then comes the role of schemes like MNREGA to provide employment, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:18 PM
Price fixation of MSP in future will be based on need and principles, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:17 PM
Duty structure needs to be used to help the business community, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:16 PM
Gave Rs 12000 crore relief to middle class in my budget, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:15 PM
Increasing the tax slab is a big challenge, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:15 PM
The budget gave huge relief to senior citizens, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:11 PM
I have given several benefits to salaried class in the past three years, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:10 PM
I tried to give relief to salaried class with my Budget, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:10 PM
Salaried class is honest in paying their taxes, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:09 PM
The first right on government's treasury is that of the poor, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
3 February 2018, 17:09 PM
People have accepted the budget, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.