Bharat Bandh live updates: Trade unions go on strike, block railway tracks; key services to be hit

8 January 2019, 08:27 AM
In West Bengal, members of Central Trade Unions block railway line in Howrah demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others.
West Bengal: Members of Central Trade Unions block railway line in Howrah demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. Central Trade Unions have called a 48-hour nationwide strike over several demands. pic.twitter.com/o4FvWpFWdK
8 January 2019, 08:04 AM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the trade unions' two-day general strike would have no impact in the state.
8 January 2019, 07:57 AM
In Assam, central trade unions have called a two-day nationwide strike demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others. Here are some visuals from Guwahati.
Assam: Central Trade Unions have called a two-day nationwide strike demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others; Visuals from Guwahati pic.twitter.com/vbcQfCKk9m
8 January 2019, 07:46 AM
Buses and autos to stay off roads in Bengaluru, key services are likely to hit across Karnataka due to Bharat Bandh.
8 January 2019, 07:44 AM
I do not want to spend a single word on this. In West Bengal, we have taken a stand of not supporting any bandh. Enough is enough. In the last 34 years, they (Left Front) have destroyed the state by calling bandh. There will be no bandh: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
8 January 2019, 07:42 AM
Key services like banking, transport etc are likely to be affected across the state due to two-day strike by trade unions.
8 January 2019, 07:41 AM
The trade unions have supports of almost all major independent federations of central employees, state employees and the employees of banks, insurance, telecom, and other service sectors representing the workers and employees of all the industries and services including transport services, both in organised and unorganised sectors.
8 January 2019, 07:41 AM
According to reports, nearly 20 crore workers of the state and central government are expected to join the nationwide strike which has been called by 10 trade unions.
8 January 2019, 07:40 AM
Farmers' unions like All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) cand Bhumi Adhikar Andolan are also part of the strike.
8 January 2019, 07:40 AM
The strike has been called by a consortium of ten central trade unions and has received support from organisations like the AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, along with employees in the banking and insurance sector.
8 January 2019, 07:38 AM
The 48-hour-long strike is likely to have a major impact in Left-dominated states of Kerala and West Bengal.
8 January 2019, 07:38 AM
A two-day-long nationwide strike has been called by ten major trade unions against the alleged repressive policies of the Narendra Modi-led union government beginning Tuesday.