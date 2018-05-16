Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 live: Siddaramaiah says no Congress MLA missing, party has plan to safeguard lawmakers

16 May 2018, 10:05 AM
Bengaluru: Observers for Karnataka, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and JP Nadda & Union Minister Prakash Javadekar arrived at BJP office for legislative party meeting. Meeting to begin shortly. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/V9LNxbswRr
16 May 2018, 09:46 AM
JDS leader Saravana says that the BJP is trying to approach party MLAs, exhuming confidence that the lawmakers are loyal to the party and would never support the saffron party. He says, "I don't know what they (BJP) are offering but they are trying to call our people, but they are not responding. We are all together, no one can touch our party. Our party MLAs are loyal to the party".
16 May 2018, 09:43 AM
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "JDS has all the faith in their MLAs. Nobody is going to go away. Let BJP try whatever they want to."
16 May 2018, 09:42 AM
Bengaluru: JD(S) MLAs at the legislative party meeting, meeting to begin shortly. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/nhukI8agPJ
16 May 2018, 09:36 AM
Janata Dal Secular leader Danish Ali says, "JDS and Congress have the numbers. I hope, the Governor will discharge his constitutional duties and invite HD Kumaraswamy to talk. If BJP puts pressure on the Governor, it will be the death of democracy."
16 May 2018, 09:23 AM
"We believe in all our MLAs. BJP is trying hard to get them. They don't believe in democracy, BJP just wants power. All the people are happy, nobody is unhappy here," says Ramalinga Reddy of Congress.
16 May 2018, 09:21 AM
Caretaker chief minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that all Congress MLAs are intact and nobody is missing: "All the Congress MLAs are intact. Nobody is missing. We are confident of forming the government".
16 May 2018, 09:19 AM
Congress leader DK Shivakumar has accused the BJP of trying to poach MLAs, adding that they have a plan to safeguard the lawmakers. Speaking to news agency ANI, "They (BJP) are poaching our MLAs, we know that. Everyday there is a lot of pressure. But it not so easy because two parties have the necessary number. People are watching this. Definitely there is a plan. We have to safeguard our MLAs, We will let you know what is the plan."
16 May 2018, 09:15 AM
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad says the Governor cannot take sides, adding that a person supposed to save Constitution cannot destroy it. He says, "The single largest party doesn't have the numbers. BJP has 104, we (Congress & JDS) have 117. Governor cannot take sides. Can a person who is there to save constitution, destroy it too? The Governor has to cut all its previous associations, be it BJP or RSS.
16 May 2018, 09:12 AM
Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP says the party has approached no individual. "Political scenario will unfold in next two to three days. It depends on development in political parties. As of now, we aren't approaching any individuals but politics is art of possibility," he said.
16 May 2018, 09:05 AM
Congress leader Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur has claimed that he was approached by the BJP and promised a ministry. He, however, added that he would remain part of the JDS-Congress alliance government. He said, "I got a call from the BJP leaders. They said come to us and we'll give a ministry to you. We'll make you a minister. But, I'm going to stay here. HD Kumaraswamy is our Chief Minister."
16 May 2018, 09:00 AM
BJP leader KS Eswarappa has claimed that the party is in touch with some MLAs of the Congress and the JDS. Speaking to mediapersons, he said, "Many Congress and JDS MLAs are upset over the parties joining hands. They will not respect the decision and join hands with the BJP."
16 May 2018, 08:54 AM
Union ministers JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan were made observers for Karnataka by the BJP high commande on Tuesday. The legislative party meeting of the BJP is slated to be held at 11 am in Bengaluru, says news agency ANI.
16 May 2018, 08:51 AM
Election Commission on Tuesday night said that Jagadish Shettar of the BJP was declared winner in Hubli Dharwad constituency as paper slip count showed the same. Issuing a statement in this regard, the EC had said:
If there is difference b/w EVM count & paper slip count,paper slip count prevails.Winning margin in Hubli Dharwad Constituency is more than 20000 & VVPAT slips counted in polling station no 135 A is only 459.Hence RO declared Jagadish Shettar as the winner: EC #KarnatakaElections pic.twitter.com/8d2r5naoeA
16 May 2018, 08:47 AM
Karnataka BJP leader KS Eswarappa says that there is no doubt that the party will form government in the state. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "There is no doubt we will form government, 100% we'll do that. Wait and watch. Results came out only yesterday. It has been only a day. See what can happen in Karnataka in a day."
16 May 2018, 08:38 AM
Congress MLAs in Karnataka arrive at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru for party legislative board meeting.
Bengaluru: All India Congress Committee General Secretary & MP, KC Venugopal and other Congress MLAs arriving at Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office for party legislative meting. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/95fHQla0Yc
16 May 2018, 08:16 AM
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah to conduct a meeting of newly elected Congress and Janata Dal Secular MLAs today.