Karnataka Assembly election results 2018 live: Siddaramaiah says no Congress MLA missing, party has plan to safeguard lawmakers

Karnataka delivered a hung Assembly on Tuesday with no party getting a clear majority to form government in the state. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party, winning 104 seats, the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular stood second and third with wins on 78 and 38 seats respectively. Even before full results could come in, intense political parley began with the Congress and the JDS declaring that they would jointly form the government in Karnataka. However, the single largest party refused to budge, and ultimately both the sides met Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claims to form the government. As the Governor is yet to give his decision on the issue, it’s expected to be another day of the race to Vidhan Soudha.

Karnataka caretaker chief minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed that no Congress MLA is missing, with the party saying that it has a plan to safeguard all lawmakers. Congress MLA Amaregouda Linganagouda Patil Bayyapur has said that he has been approached by the BJP and even offered a ministerial berth. JDS leader Danish Ali has also targeted the BJP saying that if the Governor does not invite the JDS-Congress alliance to form government, it would be death of democracy.

Here are the updates: