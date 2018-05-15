Karnataka Assembly Polls 2018 Results: Counting underway at Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, Honnali, Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, Sagar, Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi

BENGALURU: As predicted by exit polls, a close contest is going on in Karnataka Assembly Polls Results 2018, with both BJP and Congress leading in more than 85 seats and JDS+ in 29 seats. The counting is currently pointing towards a hung assembly.

Early during the counting of Karnataka Results 2018, Congress established a lead, with BJP trailing behind. Later, BJP surged ahead. The flip-flop between the two parties is currently on, with no party reach near the majority mark.

Incumbent Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is trailing from both Chamundeshwari and Badami seats with BJP candidate Yeddyurappa is leading From Shikaripura.

Results of the high pitched Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 will be out by the end of the day. In this Karnataka Results blog, we bring you the latest updates from the following 15 constituencies: Davanagere North, Davanagere South, Mayakonda, Channagiri, Honnali, Shimoga Rural, Bhadravathi, Shimoga, Tirthahalli, Shikaripura, Sorab, Sagar, Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi. A clear trend of Karnataka election results will start emerging by afternoon.

Watch the live streaming of Karnataka assembly election results 2018 on Zee News

The counting, which is underway at 38 centres in 30 districts across the state, will first count postal ballots before opening the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The Election Commission has deployed 16,662 personnel for counting of votes amid tight security. There are three flying squads in every constituency, 154 general observers, 136 expenditure observers, 34 police observers, 10,000 micro observers, 3.2 lakh polling personnel and members of the Central police forces in all polling stations.

Over 72 per cent of the 4.94-crore strong electorate in Karnataka voted on Saturday, May 12, the highest voter turnout in the last 35 years.

The fates of over 2,600 candidates, contesting from 222 seats out of 224-assembly constituencies, including 216 women candidates, will be out by the end of the day.

Elections in two constituencies in Bengaluru District, Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar, were postponed earlier.

Siddaramaiah-led Congress, which is eyeing a second consecutive term in the state, fought in all 222 constituencies. The BJP, which is eyeing the 22nd state in its kitty, also fought from 222 constituencies. BS Yeddyurappa is BJP's chief ministerial candidate. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) fielded candidates for 201 seats while its ally Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested from 21 seats. There were 1,155 Independents and about 800 candidates from national, regional and fringe parties.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted a hung Assembly, most predicting a close contest between the ruling Congress and its main rival the BJP. Deve Gowda-led JDS is likely to be the kingmaker if the no party manages to secure a majority on its own. At present, the majority mark is 112 as results will be declared for only 222 seats.