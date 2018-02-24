हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live news update: February 24, 2018

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 24, 2018 - 17:44
Here are the live news updates of the day:

24 February 2018, 17:44 PM

24 February 2018, 14:13 PM

I congratulate the people and local administration for making Daman open defecation free. This is a big step: PM Modi

24 February 2018, 14:12 PM

It is wonderful how Daman has become a mini-India. People from all over the country live and work here: PM Modi

24 February 2018, 14:12 PM

I urge the people of Daman to continue giving topmost importance to cleanliness. The opportunities in tourism increase when there is cleanliness: PM Modi

24 February 2018, 13:59 PM

PM Modi addresses a public rally:

 

 

24 February 2018, 13:59 PM

PM Modi arrives in Daman to launch of various development projects

 

24 February 2018, 12:50 PM

PM Modi arrives in Gujarat's Surat. He will later visit Daman to launch various development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will also address a public meeting in Daman.

 

 

24 February 2018, 11:46 AM

24 February 2018, 09:31 AM

Ludhiana civic polls: Chief contest is between the ruling Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party-Lok Insaf Party (AAP-LIP) alliance.

24 February 2018, 09:27 AM

Voting underway for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections in 95 wards.

24 February 2018, 07:43 AM

Ludhiana civic polls today: 10.50 lakh voters to decide fate of 494 candidates

24 February 2018, 07:42 AM

'Produce more kids until a population control law comes into force', BJP MLA Vikram Saini tells Hindus

 

24 February 2018, 07:42 AM

Bypolls to two key assembly constituencies – Mungaoli and Kolaras - in Madhya Pradesh to be held today. Read more

24 February 2018, 07:41 AM

White House on brief lockdown after woman driver intentionally hits security barrier Read more

