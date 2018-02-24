Live news update: February 24, 2018

24 February 2018, 17:44 PM Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, #TamilNadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Dy CM O Panneerselvam & others at #Chennai airport. PM Modi will launch subsidized Scooty scheme for working women in the city later today pic.twitter.com/uwvAQmVhBn — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018

24 February 2018, 14:13 PM I congratulate the people and local administration for making Daman open defecation free. This is a big step: PM Modi

24 February 2018, 14:12 PM It is wonderful how Daman has become a mini-India. People from all over the country live and work here: PM Modi

24 February 2018, 14:12 PM I urge the people of Daman to continue giving topmost importance to cleanliness. The opportunities in tourism increase when there is cleanliness: PM Modi

24 February 2018, 13:59 PM PM Modi addresses a public rally:

24 February 2018, 13:59 PM PM Modi arrives in Daman to launch of various development projects

24 February 2018, 12:50 PM PM Modi arrives in Gujarat's Surat. He will later visit Daman to launch various development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will also address a public meeting in Daman.

24 February 2018, 11:46 AM Shiksha ka star kaise ooncha ho, shiksha mein naitikta kaise aaye, sanskar kaise usme daale jaayen, uss naate se bahut se vishyon pe shiksha vibhag ne vichar kiya, uss mein ye sab baaten shaamil hain: Haryana CM on Gayatri Mantra to be part of morning prayers in Haryana schools

24 February 2018, 09:31 AM Ludhiana civic polls: Chief contest is between the ruling Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) alliance and the Aam Aadmi Party-Lok Insaf Party (AAP-LIP) alliance.

24 February 2018, 09:27 AM Voting underway for Ludhiana Municipal Corporation elections in 95 wards.

24 February 2018, 07:43 AM Ludhiana civic polls today: 10.50 lakh voters to decide fate of 494 candidates

24 February 2018, 07:42 AM 'Produce more kids until a population control law comes into force', BJP MLA Vikram Saini tells Hindus

24 February 2018, 07:42 AM Bypolls to two key assembly constituencies – Mungaoli and Kolaras - in Madhya Pradesh to be held today. Read more