AIADMK merger: Panneerselvam takes oath as Deputy CM; PM Modi assures support to Tamil Nadu govt
Chennai: Six months after breaking up following the death of Jayalalithaa, the two factions of the AIADMK merged on Monday with rebel leader O Panneerselvam made the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and party Coordinator while the AIADMK decided to sack the now jailed VK Sasikala as general secretary.
Panneerselvam, who was twice CM when Jayalalithaa was jailed and again after she died in December, will also get back his Finance portfolio.
He had quit as Chief Minister the last time in February following differences with Sasikala, a long-time Jayalalithaa aide.
Latest Updates
I congratulate O Panneerselvam and others who took oath today, hope TN scales newer heights of progress in the years to come, tweets: PM Modi.
I congratulate Thiru O Panneerselvam & others who took oath today. I hope Tamil Nadu scales newer heights of progress in the years to come.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2017
Centre assures all possible support to CM Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami & Dy CM Thiru O Panneerselvam for the growth of TN. @OfficeOfOPS
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2017
We are happy with the merger but billion dollar question is why are they avoiding us?: CR Saraswathi, TTV Dinakaran-VK Sasikala faction pic.twitter.com/wa1cFita5c
— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2017
