AIADMK merger: Panneerselvam takes oath as Deputy CM; PM Modi assures support to Tamil Nadu govt

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:40
Pic courtesy: ANI

Chennai: Six months after breaking up following the death of Jayalalithaa, the two factions of the AIADMK merged on Monday with rebel leader O Panneerselvam made the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and party Coordinator while the AIADMK decided to sack the now jailed VK Sasikala as general secretary.

Panneerselvam, who was twice CM when Jayalalithaa was jailed and again after she died in December, will also get back his Finance portfolio.

He had quit as Chief Minister the last time in February following differences with Sasikala, a long-time Jayalalithaa aide.

 

Latest Updates

17:40 PM

I congratulate O Panneerselvam and others who took oath today, hope TN scales newer heights of progress in the years to come, tweets: PM Modi.

17:05 PM

Bad time begins for TTV Dinakaran. Whoever thinks bad for Amma's government will be ousted. Golden day in the history of AIADMK. All cadres and leaders are happy. No disappointment for me, says D Jayakumar.

16:58 PM

Obstacle has been removed, two-factions of the party have been united again, says V Maitreyan.

16:56 PM

General body meeting must be immediately convened and the secretary must be removed, says KP Munusamy.

16:54 PM

Panneerselvam aide Pandiarajan will be Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture.

16:53 PM

K Pandiarajan sworn-in as minister in Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

16:45 PM

Panneerselvam takes oath as Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu.

16:35 PM

Panneerselvam to be made the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister. He will also get back his Finance portfolio. 

16:08 PM
16:07 PM

CM E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam pay floral tribute at MGR Memorial in Chennai: ANI

First Published: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 17:44
