Live: In Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur and his team of 12 ministers take oath of office

SHIMLA: Jai Ram Thakur was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Shimla. Several union ministers, top BJP leaders and 13 chief ministers of BJP-led states were present at the grand ceremony being held at Shimla's Ridge Ground.

Several mmebers of the Himachal cabinet also took oath of office.

Thakur won from Seraj constituency, defeating Chet Ram of the Congress. The 52-year-old is a state Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj during the BJP ministry in the hill state.

Here are the live updates of Himachal Pradesh CM's oath-taking ceremony: