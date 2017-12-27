Live: In Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur and his team of 12 ministers take oath of office

27 December 2017, 11:54 AM
Shimla: Virender Kanwar and Vikram Singh take oath as cabinet ministers of Himachal Pradesh government pic.twitter.com/Dgbqg012XV
27 December 2017, 11:52 AM
Govind Singh takes the oath in Sanskrit
27 December 2017, 11:50 AM
Govind Thakur Singh takes oath of office
27 December 2017, 11:50 AM
Vikram Singh takes oath of office
27 December 2017, 11:49 AM
Virender Kanwar takes oath of office
27 December 2017, 11:48 AM
Several members of the new Himachal cabinet take oath of office
Shimla: Anil Sharma, Sarveen Choudhary and Ram Lal Markanda take oath as cabinet ministers of Himachal Pradesh government pic.twitter.com/UoVHq5PAhO
27 December 2017, 11:46 AM
Vipin Singh Parmar takes oath
27 December 2017, 11:45 AM
Chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' engulf the Ridge Ground of Shimla where thousands have gathered to watch PM Modi and Himachal Pradesh CM's oath taking ceremony.
27 December 2017, 11:43 AM
Ram Lal Markanday, from Lahaul and Spiti, takes oath
27 December 2017, 11:41 AM
Sarveen Choudhary from Shahpur constituency takes oath
27 December 2017, 11:39 AM
Anil Sharma takes oath as cabinet minister
27 December 2017, 11:36 AM
Suresh Bhardwaj takes oath as Himachal cabinet minister
27 December 2017, 11:34 AM
Kishan Kapoor takes oath as cabinet minister
27 December 2017, 11:33 AM
PM Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh wave to the crowd
#WATCH Oath taking ceremony of CM elect Jairam Thakur and others in Shimla in the presence of PM Modi https://t.co/3mo97GEPcV pic.twitter.com/nNgpb8LXO4
27 December 2017, 11:32 AM
Mahendra Singh Thakur, MLA from Dharmapur constituency, takes oath as HP cabinet minister
27 December 2017, 11:29 AM
Jai Ram Thakur takes oath as the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister
27 December 2017, 11:28 AM
PM Modi and Amit Shah reach the venue of swearing-in ceremony of Himachal CM
27 December 2017, 11:13 AM
Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh have reached Shimla's Ridge Ground.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also on stage.
27 December 2017, 11:07 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Shimla, received by Jai Ram Thakur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, received by CM elect #JaiRamThakur pic.twitter.com/LNfGAZMI5v
27 December 2017, 10:51 AM
Here's a list of probable ministers in the new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's cabinet:
Probable Cabinet of Himachal
MINISTERS
- Suresh Bhardwaj
- Rajeev Bindal
- Rajeev Sehjal
- Govind Thakur
- Mahinder Singh
- Anil Sharma
- Kishan Kapoor
- Vipin Parmar
- Sarveen Choudhary
- Virender Kanwar
- Ram Lal Markanday
CHIEF PARLIAMENTARY SECRETARIES
- Vikram Jariyal
- Rajender Garg
- Kamlesh Kumari
- Inder Singh
- Balvir Verma
- Vikram Thakur
- SPEAKER
- Ramesh Dhawala
DEPUTY SPEAKER
- Hans Raj
27 December 2017, 09:48 AM
Ridge ground in #Shimla all geared up for the swearing in ceremony of CM elect #JairamThakur and others #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/scV19gKy3k
27 December 2017, 09:47 AM
"It is a win for the common man. There are a lot of expectations with this government that they will try and solve the problems faced by the public," says Sadhana Thakur, wife of Jai RamThakur.
27 December 2017, 09:31 AM
"Bohot khushi hoti agar pitaji aaj saath hote, ek saal pehle wo humein chhodkar chale gaye. Mataji aswasth hain, par unka aashirwaad hai aur ye mere liye bohot badi baat hai (Would have been very happy if my father was here with me today. He passed away a year ago. My mother is not well. But I have her blessings, and that is a big thing for me)", said Thakur
27 December 2017, 09:28 AM
"People have shown faith in us, will try to meet their expectations," said Thakur
#JairamThakur set to take oath as the Chief Minister of #HimachalPradesh, today, says "people have shown faith in us, will try to meet their expectations" pic.twitter.com/OdOqThvXK0
27 December 2017, 08:38 AM
Most of the VVIPs and guests attending the ceremony will land at Jubbar-Hatti airport and be flown to Annandale helipad by choppers and finally taken to the venue of the rally in a carcade.
27 December 2017, 08:37 AM
Thousands of people have started gathering at the Ridge Ground to witness the oath-taking ceremony which will also be attended by PM Modi and Amit Shah.
#JairamThakur to take oath as the Chief Minister of #HimachalPradesh, today; people start gathering at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in Shimla pic.twitter.com/41UtYvLjHy
27 December 2017, 08:37 AM
Security has been beefed up in and around the Ridge Ground area where the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place. Nearly 1,000 security men have been deployed on duty. Intelligence men in plain clothes, sharp shooters have also been deployed at several locations. All entry points at interstate borders are under vigil, said DGP Somesh Goyal.