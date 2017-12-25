LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi launches Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

25 December 2017, 07:27 AM
"Tomorrow I will address a public meeting in Noida. You can watch it live here," read one of PM Modi's tweets on the new metro line inaugural event.
25 December 2017, 07:26 AM
This new line of the Delhi Metro is yet another example of how we are modernising urban transportation. I will also travel on the Metro tomorrow. This year I have had the opportunity to inaugurate and travel in the Kochi as well as Hyderabad Metro. https://t.co/E41dHn1y68
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017
25 December 2017, 07:24 AM
Modi on Sunday had tweeted:
Great news for friends in the NCR! Tomorrow, a stretch of the Delhi Metro’s new Magenta Line will be inaugurated, connecting Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. Delhi-Noida travelling will become faster and more convenient. https://t.co/Zv785rEM7V
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017
25 December 2017, 07:01 AM
PM Modi will arrive in Noida at 1 pm. Following the inauguration, he will address a public gathering at Amity University.
25 December 2017, 06:58 AM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in the metro inaugural event.
25 December 2017, 06:51 AM
The Delhi Metro's Magenta Line has platform screen doors (PSDs) on all nine stations, besides a high-tech signalling system that will allow the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to run trains with enhanced frequency. The DMRC authorities said that ten trains would operate on this new line, while two would be kept on reserve, one each at Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations.