LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi launches Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch Delhi Metro's Magenta Line in Noida. Tight security arrangements are in place for the Prime Minister's visit. The 12.64-km section connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi. PM Modi will also address a public meeting. On Sunday, the PM said that the Magenta Line is an example of modernising urban transport. The new line will make travel between Delhi and Noida faster and convenient, he added.