हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE updates: PM Narendra Modi launches Delhi Metro's Magenta Line

The 12.64-km section connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 25, 2017 - 07:29
Comments |
File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch Delhi Metro's Magenta Line in Noida. Tight security arrangements are in place for the Prime Minister's visit. The 12.64-km section connects Botanical Garden in Noida to Kalkaji Mandir in south Delhi. PM Modi will also address a public meeting. On Sunday, the PM said that the Magenta Line is an example of modernising urban transport. The new line will make travel between Delhi and Noida faster and convenient, he added.

25 December 2017, 07:27 AM

"Tomorrow I will address a public meeting in Noida. You can watch it live here," read one of PM Modi's tweets on the new metro line inaugural event.

25 December 2017, 07:26 AM

25 December 2017, 07:24 AM

Modi on Sunday had tweeted:

25 December 2017, 07:01 AM

PM Modi will arrive in Noida at 1 pm. Following the inauguration, he will address a public gathering at Amity University.

25 December 2017, 06:58 AM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present in the metro inaugural event.

25 December 2017, 06:51 AM

The Delhi Metro's Magenta Line has platform screen doors (PSDs) on all nine stations, besides a high-tech signalling system that will allow the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to run trains with enhanced frequency. The DMRC authorities said that ten trains would operate on this new line, while two would be kept on reserve, one each at Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden stations.

 

Trending