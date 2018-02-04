Live updates: PM Narendra Modi rally in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018

4 February 2018, 14:56 PM BJP, on the other hand, is claiming that the mood in the state today is similar to what it was before 2014 Lok Sabha elections. "Despair, Anger and Frustration is all over the state. But today with PM Modi's visit, Kannadigas are seeing a new hope, new hope for development, new hope for #GoodGovernance," BJP Karnataka tweeted. Mood in K'taka today is similar to what it was nation wide before 2014 LS Elections. Despair, Anger and Frustration is all over the state. But today with PM Modi's visit, Kannadigas are seeing a new hope, new hope for development, new hope for #GoodGovernance.#ModiInBengaluru pic.twitter.com/LJV582A7J7 — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) February 4, 2018

4 February 2018, 14:55 PM Ahead of PM Modi's rally, the Congress has been tweeting about the development that has taken place in Karnataka in its regime. "Karnataka Model of Inclusive Development has pioneered several firsts including e-Marketing Platform for Farmers, Electric Vehicle Policy, Start-up Policy, Asia's Largest Drip Irrigation Project, World's Largest Solar Park etc.," it tweeted. Karnataka Model of Inclusive Development has pioneered several firsts including e-Marketing Platform for Farmers, Electric Vehicle Policy, Start-up Policy, Asia's Largest Drip Irrigation Project, World's Largest Solar Park etc.#NammaKarnatakaFirst pic.twitter.com/mbKaxaFarg — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) February 4, 2018

4 February 2018, 14:13 PM The BJP is doing the rally with a view to bring the party back to power in the state on the plank of transforming Karnataka through development. The BJP came to power on its own for the first time in 2008 but lost to the Congress after five years in the May 2013 assembly election.

4 February 2018, 14:10 PM While welcoming Modi to Bengaluru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a sly dig at the PM and urged him to look into the Mahadevi river water dispute. "I welcome PM @narendramodi to Namma Karnataka - the no. 1 state in investments, innovation & progressive policies. Through a unique model of development, we have scripted several national firsts across key sectors. I am confident that Karnataka’s success makes India proud. I am glad you are making time to visit the country’s start up & innovation hub, Namma Bengaluru today. On behalf of my people, I urge you to find the time for Karnataka’s drinking water needs & help us resolve the Mahadayi dispute," he tweeted. .@narendramodi ರವರೆ, I am glad you are making time to visit the country’s start up & innovation hub, Namma Bengaluru today. On behalf of my people, I urge you to find the time for Karnataka’s drinking water needs & help us resolve the #Mahadayi dispute. #NammaKarnatakaFirst — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 4, 2018

4 February 2018, 14:09 PM Ahead of the visit, the PM had tweeted: "Today I will address a rally in Bengaluru. I am delighted to have this opportunity to interact with the wonderful people of Karnataka."

4 February 2018, 14:07 PM Bengaluru has turned into a fortress a fortress with heightened security for Modi's visit. At least 1,000 policemen have been deployed around the venue, with another 1,200 traffic police working to manage the traffic, city Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar said. Read details here.



4 February 2018, 14:07 PM Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal, who are in-charge of the BJP poll campaign in Karnataka, Ananth Kumar, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Ananthkumar Hegde, who hail from the state, are also expected to take part in the event.

