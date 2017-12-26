LIVE: PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad as he arrives to attend Vijay Rupani's oath-taking ceremony

26 December 2017, 10:19 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to crowd gathered on his way from the airport in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/uXJ3u0UBhP
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017
26 December 2017, 10:15 AM
26 December 2017, 10:07 AM
PM Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Vijay Rupani and others.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches #Gujarat's Ahmedabad, to attend swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Vijay Rupani and others pic.twitter.com/nCuypAS5I6
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017
26 December 2017, 09:10 AM
Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali visit Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar.
Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali visit Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar ahead of swearing-in as #Gujarat chief minister again pic.twitter.com/GFulPCwB9d
— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017
26 December 2017, 07:51 AM
Team Gujarat is fully prepared & committed to fulfill expectations & aspirations of the people from all strata irrespective of their caste, religion, profession or practice. Together we shall head towards #NewIndia. pic.twitter.com/Ax8pkqjr7I
— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 22, 2017
26 December 2017, 07:50 AM
My sincere gratitude to Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & BJP President Shri @AmitShah Ji for reposing trust & confidence in a humble Karyakarta like me. I also thank @BJP4Gujarat legislative party for sustaining trust.
— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 22, 2017
26 December 2017, 07:50 AM
To be able to work for the welfare of the people and contribute in all-round development of the state is a reward of the life time. Humbled & honoured indeed. pic.twitter.com/KZWdj1hMh0
— Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) December 22, 2017
26 December 2017, 07:46 AM
With 99 MLAs, the BJP has a simple majority in the 182-member Assembly, 16 less than its 2012 tally of 115. Independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod has declared his support to the ruling party. With this, the BJP now has the support of 100 MLAs in the 182-member Assembly. Opposition Congress, which had won 61 seats in 2012, managed to increase its tally to 77. The strength of the Congress and its allies in the new House is 80.