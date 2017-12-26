हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad as he arrives to attend Vijay Rupani's oath-taking ceremony

Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel have been elected as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat respectively.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 10:19
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani will on Tuesday take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister at Gandhinagar Sachivalaya Ground. Vijay Rupani and Nitin Patel have been elected as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state respectively. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Bihar Chief Ministers Nitish Kumar and other senior politicos will grace the swearing-in ceremony. PM Modi is expected to arrive in Gujarat at 9 am and the ceremony is expected to begin at 11 am.

26 December 2017, 10:19 AM

26 December 2017, 10:15 AM

The Prime Minister waves to the crowd gathered on his way from the airport in Ahmedabad.

26 December 2017, 10:07 AM

PM Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of CM elect Vijay Rupani and others.

26 December 2017, 09:10 AM

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Vijay Rupani and his wife Anjali visit Panchdev temple in Gandhinagar.

26 December 2017, 07:51 AM

26 December 2017, 07:50 AM

26 December 2017, 07:50 AM

26 December 2017, 07:46 AM

With 99 MLAs, the BJP has a simple majority in the 182-member Assembly, 16 less than its 2012 tally of 115. Independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod has declared his support to the ruling party. With this, the BJP now has the support of 100 MLAs in the 182-member Assembly. Opposition Congress, which had won 61 seats in 2012, managed to increase its tally to 77. The strength of the Congress and its allies in the new House is 80.

Trending