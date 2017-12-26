LIVE: PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad as he arrives to attend Vijay Rupani's oath-taking ceremony

Team Gujarat is fully prepared & committed to fulfill expectations & aspirations of the people from all strata irrespective of their caste, religion, profession or practice. Together we shall head towards #NewIndia . pic.twitter.com/Ax8pkqjr7I

26 December 2017, 07:46 AM

With 99 MLAs, the BJP has a simple majority in the 182-member Assembly, 16 less than its 2012 tally of 115. Independent MLA Ratansinh Rathod has declared his support to the ruling party. With this, the BJP now has the support of 100 MLAs in the 182-member Assembly. Opposition Congress, which had won 61 seats in 2012, managed to increase its tally to 77. The strength of the Congress and its allies in the new House is 80.