Live updates: Voting begins for bypolls to 4 Lok Sabha, 10 Assembly seats

28 May 2018, 07:31 AM
Silli seat in Jharkhand fell vacant after sitting MLA Amit Mahto of the JMM, was convicted in a criminal assault case in March.
#Jharkhand: People queue outside a polling booth in #Silli where voting for assembly by-poll has begun pic.twitter.com/5VHYUCYBFN
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018
28 May 2018, 07:30 AM
Chengannur seat in Kerala fell vacant after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) sitting MLA KK Ramachandran Nair in January.
Kerala: Saji Cherian, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate for #Chengannur assembly by-poll arrives at SNDP Lower Primary School polling station in Kozhuvalloor village to cast his vote. pic.twitter.com/HP3rZNiAXG
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018
28 May 2018, 07:29 AM
The May 12 polling in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar was countermanded following the recovery of alleged fake voter IDs from a flat in Bengaluru. The Election Commission (EC) had then rescheduled it for May 28.
Karnataka: Voting underway for Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar legislative assembly seat, visuals from polling booth number 124. #RRNagar pic.twitter.com/WLXgdkCkCL
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018
28 May 2018, 07:25 AM
A joint opposition is taking on the ruling BJP in Kairana. The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll. She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Voting for #Kairana Lok Sabha by-poll underway; Visuals from polling booth number 29 in Shamli pic.twitter.com/xxuioIEUV3
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 28, 2018
28 May 2018, 07:24 AM
Kerala: People form queue outside SNDP Lower Primary School, Kozhuvalloor village as voting for #Chengannur assembly by-poll begins. pic.twitter.com/45VoZlsql4
— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018