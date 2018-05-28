Live updates: Voting begins for bypolls to 4 Lok Sabha, 10 Assembly seats

Voting is underway for bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies spread across 10 states. Polling is also being held in the politically-crucial Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. Besides Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh, by-election are being held in Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seat. The BJP is confident of retaining the two seats while the opposition feels setbacks to the ruling party in the bypoll would boost the vigour of the 'anti-BJP camp' and lead to new alignments in state politics.

The assembly bypolls will take place in Maharashtra (Palus Kadegaon constituency), Uttar Pradesh (Noorpur), Bihar (Jokihat), Jharkhand (Gomia and Silli), Kerala (Chengannur), Meghalaya (Ampati), Punjab (Shahkot), Uttarakhand (Tharali) and West Bengal (Maheshtala).

The counting of votes will take place on May 31.

