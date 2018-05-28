हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: Voting begins for bypolls to 4 Lok Sabha, 10 Assembly seats

Voting is underway for bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies spread across 10 states. Polling is also being held in the politically-crucial Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. Besides Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh, by-election are being held in Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seat. The BJP is confident of retaining the two seats while the opposition feels setbacks to the ruling party in the bypoll would boost the vigour of the 'anti-BJP camp' and lead to new alignments in state politics.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 28, 2018 - 07:32
Comments |

Voting is underway for bypolls to four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly constituencies spread across 10 states. Polling is also being held in the politically-crucial Kairana in Uttar Pradesh. Besides Kairana in western Uttar Pradesh, by-election are being held in Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seat. The BJP is confident of retaining the two seats while the opposition feels setbacks to the ruling party in the bypoll would boost the vigour of the 'anti-BJP camp' and lead to new alignments in state politics.

The assembly bypolls will take place in Maharashtra (Palus Kadegaon constituency), Uttar Pradesh (Noorpur), Bihar (Jokihat), Jharkhand (Gomia and Silli), Kerala (Chengannur), Meghalaya (Ampati), Punjab (Shahkot), Uttarakhand (Tharali) and West Bengal (Maheshtala).

The counting of votes will take place on May 31.

Stay with us for live updates:

 

 

28 May 2018, 07:31 AM

Silli seat in Jharkhand fell vacant after sitting MLA Amit Mahto of the JMM, was convicted in a criminal assault case in March.

28 May 2018, 07:30 AM

Chengannur seat in Kerala fell vacant after the death of Communist Party of India (Marxist) sitting MLA KK Ramachandran Nair in January. 

28 May 2018, 07:29 AM

The May 12 polling in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwarinagar was countermanded following the recovery of alleged fake voter IDs from a flat in Bengaluru. The Election Commission (EC) had then rescheduled it for May 28.

28 May 2018, 07:25 AM

A joint opposition is taking on the ruling BJP in Kairana.  The constituency fell vacant after the death of BJP MP Hukum Singh, whose daughter Mriganka Singh is now the party's candidate for the bypoll. She is fighting Rashtriya Lok Dal's (RLD) Tabassum Hasan, who is supported by the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

28 May 2018, 07:24 AM

Must Watch