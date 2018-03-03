Meghalaya assembly elections 2018: Congress, BJP neck and neck in early trends

Will Congress be able to make a hattrick in Meghalaya or will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) be able to carve its way out in the 60-member Assembly, results will be declared on Saturday. The Congress has been in power for the last ten years in Meghalaya but the fight is tough this year as the National People's Party (NPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) look strong in the state. Exit polls are predicting that the Congress-ruled state may witness a hung assembly.

The polling was for the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27. Of the 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya, as many as 55 seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.