Meghalaya assembly elections 2018: Congress, BJP neck and neck in early trends

3 March 2018, 08:52 AM
#WATCH: Huge crowd at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/iBHVpy2pvl
— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
3 March 2018, 08:46 AM
Chief Minister Mukul Sangma leads as per early trends in Meghalaya
3 March 2018, 08:44 AM
Of the 59 seats where counting is underway, trends in 17 seats show BJP and Congress winning in 4 seats each, others are winning in 9 seats
3 March 2018, 08:39 AM
Huge crowd has gathered at Shillong Polo ground where people can see counting trends through a projector #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/bKMcsQYEBK
— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
3 March 2018, 08:36 AM
As per the early trends, Congress and BJP are going neck and neck. Both parties are leading in three seats each.
3 March 2018, 08:30 AM
Trends begin to come in, the Congress has taken a lead in one seat
3 March 2018, 08:22 AM
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy: We will gain tremendously in Meghalaya. The polls were polarised between Christians and non-Christians, and it is unfortunate that Congress used the communal card there.
3 March 2018, 08:01 AM
#Meghalaya: Visuals from outside the counting centre in Shillong. #MeghalayaElection2018 pic.twitter.com/Welgecy5hl
— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
3 March 2018, 08:01 AM
Counting begins for 59 seats in Meghalaya Assembly elections
3 March 2018, 07:40 AM
The voter turnout for February 27 elections was recorded to be 74.62 percent. Out of 60 seats, the polls were conducted for 59 seats as the election was postponed in one assembly seat because a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate was killed.
3 March 2018, 07:40 AM
Out of three exit polls, no one has predicted clear-cut majority for the Congress party in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly. At least 30 seats are required by a political party or an alliance to form the government. In the last assembly polls in 2013, the Congress Party won 29 seats.
3 March 2018, 07:39 AM
The polling was for the 60-seat Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27. Of the 60 Assembly seats in Meghalaya, as many as 55 seats in the state are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.