Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 14: Live updates

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress held their Parliamentary party meetings ahead of Parliament proceedings for the day. BJP President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prakash Javadekar among others attended the meeting at Parliament library building. On the other hand, Congress President Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, KC Venugopal and Ranjeet Ranjan attended the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 - 11:11
Stay with us for the live updates of the proceedings of the House.

7 August 2018, 11:11 AM

Amid cases of rapes at shelter homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, RJD, SP and CPI MPs protested in Parliament premises.

7 August 2018, 11:10 AM

TDP members are continuing to keep up the pressure on the Centre over their demand for a special status for Andhra Pradesh.

7 August 2018, 11:08 AM

The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 and the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 to grant the National Commission on Backward Classes (NCBC) a constitutional status, was passed in Rajya Sabha on Monday. A day later, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati hoped that the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 will be passed in the upper house. "We expect that the Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018, that has been passed in Lok Sabha, will also be passed in Rajya Sabha. Although the Bill was implemented late our party welcomes it. Our party gives credit of implementation of this Bill to ST/SC people of the country which includes BSP supporters too, who successfully conducted Bharat Bandh on April 2 and pressurised the Centre and BJP govt to retain the earlier provisions of the Bill," Mayawati said.

7 August 2018, 11:03 AM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders including Jyotiraditya Scindia, KC Venugopal and Ranjeet Ranjan attended the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Tuesday.

7 August 2018, 11:02 AM

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Union Ministers Ananth Kumar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prakash Javadekar attend the BJP Parliamentary party meeting at Parliament library building.

7 August 2018, 11:00 AM

To corner the Centre, the TMC has given an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over the exit of fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi.

