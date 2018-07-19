हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 2: Live updates

The second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Thursday is expected to see fireworks by opposition members who have been targetting the Narendra Modi led Central government over a barrage of issues. On the first day of the session itself, opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre. However, the Centre has exuded confidence and claimed that it has enough numbers to prove its majority in the House. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 19, 2018 - 11:14
Comments |

NEW DELHI: The second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Thursday is expected to see fireworks by opposition members who have been targetting the Narendra Modi led Central government over a barrage of issues. On the first day of the session itself, opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the Centre. However, the Centre has exuded confidence and claimed that it has enough numbers to prove its majority in the House. 

Stay with us for live updates of the second day of Monsoon Session:

19 July 2018, 11:14 AM

While UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday expressed confidence that the no-confidence motion will be accepted with a voice vote on Friday, the government said they had the numbers. "Sonia ji's maths is weak. They had calculated similarly in 1996. We know what happened then. Their calculation is wrong yet again. Modi government has the majority both inside and outside Parliament. NDA will vote against No Confidence Motion. NDA+ will also support us," Union Minister Ananth Kumar said.

19 July 2018, 11:10 AM

Just like the first day of the session, the YSRCP MPs continued their protest in Parliament premises seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh.

19 July 2018, 11:09 AM

Ahead of the beginning of the proceedings for the day, Congress MPs protested in Parliament premises to draw the attention to the demands of the farmers.

 

19 July 2018, 11:03 AM

Despite the Telugu Desam Party, which has moved the motion of no confidence against the Centre, issuing a whip to its MPs one of its lawmakers announced that he would not attend the House proceedings. Anantapuramu MP JC Diwakar Reddy said he would continue to stay away when the no-trust motion moved by the TDP is taken up for discussion, and also during the entire Monsoon session.

