हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Monsoon Session of Parliament, Day 5: Live updates

Rape cases in a shelter house in Muzaffarpur are likely to rock Parliament today with leaders from Bihar giving notices for discussion over the case. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the incidents. Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD MP JP Yadav have also given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 24, 2018 - 12:24
Comments |

Rape cases in a shelter house in Muzaffarpur are likely to rock Parliament today with leaders from Bihar giving notices for discussion over the case. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the incidents. Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD MP JP Yadav have also given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the case.

Stay with us for live updates of Day 5 of Monsoon Session of Parliament:

24 July 2018, 12:24 PM

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Lok Sabha on Alwar lynching incident amid uproar. He said that high-level committee is probing if there was a lapse and assured the House that action will be taken against those found guilty. Rajnath gave his reply amid chaos and uproar in the House. 

24 July 2018, 11:13 AM

Bills listed for Consideration and Passing in Rajya Sabha today:
* The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018
* The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

24 July 2018, 11:12 AM

Bills listed for Consideration and Passing in Lok Sabha today:
* The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2018
* The Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018
* The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-third Amendment) Bill, 2017

24 July 2018, 11:07 AM

Rahul winked like "loafer" in Parliament: Goa BJP spokesman

Goa BJP spokesman Dattaprasad Naik had on Monday attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he lacked understanding of issues related to the people of the country and, therefore, he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then winked like a "loafer" in the Parliament. The BJP's attack on Rahul came a day after Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar called Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar a "kathputli" (puppet) in the hands of coalition partners. 

24 July 2018, 11:05 AM

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the incidents of lynching.

24 July 2018, 11:02 AM

Keeping up their attack on the government, TDP MPs yet again protested over their demand for s special status for Andhra Pradesh.

24 July 2018, 11:00 AM

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan and RJD MP JP Yadav have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over the incidents of rape in Muzaffarpur. CPI MP Mohd Salim has also given a zero hour notice in Lok Sabha over the situation of violence in West Bengal and Tripura.

24 July 2018, 10:59 AM

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the incidents of rape at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close