PM Narendra Modi's 'Bharat ki Baat Sabke Saath' Live

People can also dial 9345014501 to listen the broadcast live.
The venue is one where the first-ever meeting of the United Nations took place in 1946 and has hosted historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.
People from across the world will get the opportunity to ask questions to PM Modi. Questions will be sourced from Facebook, Twitter, NaMo App. People present at the venue will also get a chance to ask questions. The moderator for the event will be Prasoon Joshi who will also ask and facilitate questions from around the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly be participating in a unique programme `Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath` at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London. He will answer questions of people on hopes, aspirations and all issues relating to India. In a way, this will show India`s rising influence and successes on the world stage.