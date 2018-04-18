हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Narendra Modi's 'Bharat ki Baat Sabke Saath' Live

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, April 18, 2018 - 21:11
Comments |

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UK on Tuesday night for a four-day visit of bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

He held a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. They held wide-ranging talks on redefining and infusing new energy into the bilateral engagement after Britain's exit from the European Union (EU).

Both leaders also discussed ways to boost cooperation between India and UK.

 

18 April 2018, 21:09 PM

18 April 2018, 21:08 PM

18 April 2018, 20:49 PM

18 April 2018, 20:48 PM

People can also dial 9345014501 to listen the broadcast live.

18 April 2018, 20:48 PM

18 April 2018, 20:47 PM

The venue is one where the first-ever meeting of the United Nations took place in 1946 and has hosted historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King.

18 April 2018, 20:47 PM

People from across the world will get the opportunity to ask questions to PM Modi. Questions will be sourced from Facebook, Twitter, NaMo App. People present at the venue will also get a chance to ask questions. The moderator for the event will be Prasoon Joshi who will also ask and facilitate questions from around the world. 

18 April 2018, 20:45 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly be participating in a unique programme `Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath` at the iconic Central Hall Westminster in London. He will answer questions of people on hopes, aspirations and all issues relating to India. In a way, this will show India`s rising influence and successes on the world stage.

