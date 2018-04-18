PM Narendra Modi's 'Bharat ki Baat Sabke Saath' Live

London: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the UK on Tuesday night for a four-day visit of bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

He held a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. They held wide-ranging talks on redefining and infusing new energy into the bilateral engagement after Britain's exit from the European Union (EU).

Both leaders also discussed ways to boost cooperation between India and UK.