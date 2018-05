The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to declare the results of PSEB Class 10 for the academic year 2018 anytime now. Though there's no official intimation about the same, reports suggest that the board will declare the Class 10 results 2018 on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. PSEB had earlier declared the Class 12 results 2018 on April 23. No official statements or dates were announced for the class 12 results also.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed after some reports claimed that marks and scorcards of Class 10 have been uploaded on the official website pseb.ac.in by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Candidates were not able to log on to pseb.ac.in and third party website indiaresults.com to check the results with the server throwing up responses that 'This site can’t be reached.'

