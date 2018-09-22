Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat samiti election results: Counting of votes underway

Chandigarh: The counting of votes for rural elections in Punjab is underway. The polling was conducted on Wednesday. A voter turnout of 58.1 per cent was recorded in the polls for 22 Zila Parishads and 150 panchayat samitis.

The main contenders in the elections are - Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). A total of 354 zila parishad and 2,900 panchayat samiti members are in the fray.

As many as 17,268 polling booths were set up, 35 observers were appointed and nearly 50,000 police personnel were deployed to conduct the polls peacefully.