Punjab Zila Parishad and Panchayat samiti election results: Counting of votes underway

22 September 2018, 10:03 AM
Congress wins Ropar zone 2 seat.
22 September 2018, 10:01 AM
In Samrala, the Congress is ahead on 2 of the three Zila Parishad seats. The party is also leading on 11 of the 15 blocks.
22 September 2018, 09:52 AM
Congress candidate Parneet Kaur wins Ferozepur Zone 22 seat.
22 September 2018, 09:52 AM
Congress leading on 44 block samiti zones in Amritsar.
22 September 2018, 09:51 AM
Satnam Singh of SAD has won Nadala Block Samiti Zone, defeating the Congress candidate by almost 400 votes
22 September 2018, 09:51 AM
Congress leads on 10 Zila Parishad seats in Khanna.
22 September 2018, 09:49 AM
Congress has won unopposed in 32 Zila Parishad zones while Shiromani Akali Dal has won in one.
22 September 2018, 08:46 AM
Look at Sidhu's statements, it signifies that he is jittery, says Sukhbir Singh Badal.
22 September 2018, 08:45 AM
I don't want to talk about Sidhu sahab. He is not even getting response over what he is saying, says Sukhbir Singh Badal when asked about the Congress leader's visit to Pakistan.
22 September 2018, 08:44 AM
Imran Khan is the first Prime Minister of Pakistan who has accepted the role of ISI, says Sukhbir Singh Badal.
22 September 2018, 08:43 AM
We were informed that SHOs were told by SSPs to capture booths, says Sukhbir Singh Badal.
22 September 2018, 08:42 AM
Whatever the result be, it is a defeat of the Congress party and its workers. Even senior police officials like SSP are involved in booth capturing, says Sukhbir Singh Badal.
22 September 2018, 08:41 AM
SAD has always been raising the issue of Kartarpur corridor on all possible forums, we are not dependent on what Navjot Singh Sidhu does, says Sukhbir Singh Badal.
22 September 2018, 08:40 AM
Congress has government crisis, leadership crisis. It is just not bothered about common man, says Sukhbir Singh Badal.
22 September 2018, 08:40 AM
SAD workers are dedicated and the Congress government knows this fact, says Sukhbir Singh Badal.
22 September 2018, 08:39 AM
Congress is afraid. The party feels that people are not with them. The ruling party indulged in booth capturing and rigging, says Sukhbir Singh Badal.
22 September 2018, 08:19 AM
The counting of ballot paper votes begins, initial trends expected shortly