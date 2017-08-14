We are indebted to those who laid down their lives for our independence, says President
Addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day President Ram Nath Kovind said that people of India were indebted to those who laid down there lives for the sake of a free nation.
Here are the live updates:
- I congratulate the nation on the eve of Independence Day.
- It is time that we must take inspiration from those who gave their lives for the nation and move forward.