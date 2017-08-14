close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

We are indebted to those who laid down their lives for our independence, says President

Addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day President Ram Nath Kovind said that people of India were indebted to those who laid down there lives for the sake of a free nation.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 19:19

Delhi: Addressing the nation on the eve of Independence Day President Ram Nath Kovind said that people of India were indebted to those who laid down there lives for the sake of a free nation.

Here are the live updates:

- I congratulate the nation on the eve of Independence Day. 

- It is time that we must take inspiration from those who gave their lives for the nation and move forward.

 

TAGS

Independence DayPresident's address

From Zee News

Migrant arrivals in Italy fall in July, rise in Spain: Frontex
World

Migrant arrivals in Italy fall in July, rise in Spain: Fron...

There could soon be a mobile tower on Moon – German startup aiming for the feat
Space

There could soon be a mobile tower on Moon – German startup...

I founded JD (U), will not leave party: Sharad Yadav
Bihar

I founded JD (U), will not leave party: Sharad Yadav

Sierra Leone death toll rises to 312 after massive floods: Red Cross
AfricaWorld

Sierra Leone death toll rises to 312 after massive floods:...

Wait for Android O could end on August 21
Technology

Wait for Android O could end on August 21

Country is indebted to those who laid down lives for independence: President on eve of I-Day
India

Country is indebted to those who laid down lives for indepe...

WorldAsia

Israel MP holds 'protest' office outside Jerusale...

Google&#039;s Waymo patents &#039;soft&#039; self-driving cars
Technology

Google's Waymo patents 'soft' self-driving c...

Uttar Pradesh

Heavy rains, water released by Nepal maroon hundreds in UP

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: Symptom of a deeper malaise

DNA Edit: Accountability should extend beyond docs

Scripting India's Urban Affairs

DNA Edit: The loneliness of Sharad Yadav

In building societies, freedom is pitted against family values