close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Lizard found in biryani served to passenger travelling in Poorva Express

A lizard was found in biryani served to a passenger on board the Poorva Express Train Number 12303 on Howrah-Delhi route on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 10:12
Lizard found in biryani served to passenger travelling in Poorva Express
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A lizard was found in biryani served to a passenger on board the Poorva Express Train Number 12303 on Howrah-Delhi route on Tuesday.

One of the fellow passenger complained to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Twitter.

“lizard found fried in biryani train no 12303,HA1,seat no 1,passenger feeling unwell ,no medical attention#indianrailways,” the passenger wrote.

Danapur Division DRM Kishor Kuan said, “A check-up was done in Danapur Division and he (passenger) was given medicine. Action will be taken after an investigation.”

However, the passenger who had ordered the biryani said he was given the medicine late.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India in a report submitted on July 21 said the food sold at railway stations is "unfit for human consumption" and the hygiene standards at railway catering units are below par, has said in a scathing report.

The CAG performance audit found unpurified tap water being used to make beverages, uncovered and unwashed waste bins, food left out in the open, and rats and cockroaches at catering units in trains and stations.

The report was prepared after inspections at 74 stations and 80 trains, covering the period from 2013 to 2016 and issues of earlier years which could not be reported earlier.

The CAG audit report said, “articles unsuitable for human consumption, contaminated foodstuff, recycled foodstuff, shelf life expired packaged and bottled items, unauthorised brands of water bottles, etc., were offered for sale on stations.”

TAGS

LizardBiryaniPoorva ExpressSuresh PrabhuComptroller and Auditor General of IndiaCAG

From Zee News

18th Kargil Vijay Diwas: What happened in 1999 India-Pakistan War
India

18th Kargil Vijay Diwas: What happened in 1999 India-Pakist...

World

Eliminate terror safe havens in Pak: Muhajir Congress urges...

No &#039;third time&#039; luck for Sitaram Yechury: CPM refuses Rajya Sabha seat to party general secretary
India

No 'third time' luck for Sitaram Yechury: CPM ref...

Angel particle – Scientists find first evidence for &#039;Majorana fermion&#039; after 80-year-long hunt
Science

Angel particle – Scientists find first evidence for 'M...

Xiaomi all set to unveil Mi 5X today – All you should know
Mobiles

Xiaomi all set to unveil Mi 5X today – All you should know

India

473 pilgrims leave for Amarnath

Indian daughters, Pakistani daughters-in-law always welcome: Sushma Swaraj&#039;s lovely tweet wins hearts
India

Indian daughters, Pakistani daughters-in-law always welcome...

Venomous king cobras found hidden in potato chip cans; Los Angeles man held on charges of snake-smuggling
Environment

Venomous king cobras found hidden in potato chip cans; Los...

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated across India; Arun Jaitley, Defence Chiefs pay tribute to martyred soldiers
India

Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated across India; Arun Jaitley, D...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Sikkim stand-off | Fault lines in Sino-Indian ties

Indian cricket board beyond law and control

DNA Edit | A storm called Shah: Sweeping across the electoral map

Will govt’s all-electric car fleet plan make inroads in India?

DNA Edit: Death traps on roads