Lizard found in biryani served to passenger travelling in Poorva Express

New Delhi: A lizard was found in biryani served to a passenger on board the Poorva Express Train Number 12303 on Howrah-Delhi route on Tuesday.

One of the fellow passenger complained to Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Twitter.

“lizard found fried in biryani train no 12303,HA1,seat no 1,passenger feeling unwell ,no medical attention#indianrailways,” the passenger wrote.

Danapur Division DRM Kishor Kuan said, “A check-up was done in Danapur Division and he (passenger) was given medicine. Action will be taken after an investigation.”

However, the passenger who had ordered the biryani said he was given the medicine late.

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India in a report submitted on July 21 said the food sold at railway stations is "unfit for human consumption" and the hygiene standards at railway catering units are below par, has said in a scathing report.

The CAG performance audit found unpurified tap water being used to make beverages, uncovered and unwashed waste bins, food left out in the open, and rats and cockroaches at catering units in trains and stations.

The report was prepared after inspections at 74 stations and 80 trains, covering the period from 2013 to 2016 and issues of earlier years which could not be reported earlier.

The CAG audit report said, “articles unsuitable for human consumption, contaminated foodstuff, recycled foodstuff, shelf life expired packaged and bottled items, unauthorised brands of water bottles, etc., were offered for sale on stations.”