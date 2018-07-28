हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP

Local BJP leader in West Bengal hacked to death by miscreants

Shaktipada Sardar, a member of BJP's Mandal Committee, was reportedly attacked and left bleeding on the road before being spotted by locals who rushed him to a hospital.

Representational image

Kolkata: A local BJP leader from Mandir Bazar of South 24 Parganas was hacked to death by miscreants on Friday night. The leader - identified as Shaktipada Sardar - is BJP's Mandal Committee secretary.

The incident took place Sardar was returning home from work. It is reported that some miscreants attacked him with a sharp weapon and left him bleeding on the road. He was later spotted by locals who rushed him to a hospital in Diamond Harbour.

On further deterioration in health, he was referred to a hospital in Kolkata. However, he died on his way.

Meanwhile, the Mandir Bazar Police Station has begun an investigation into the case.

BJP has repeatedly highlighted that its party workers are under threat in West Bengal and has even taken on CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress for allegedly resorting to violence. In recent by-polls in the state, there were reports of widespread violence with both BJP and Trinamool playing victim. While PM Narendra Modi at a recent rally in the state asked people to rise above violence and divisive politics, Mamata too has repeatedly fired counter attacks - accusing BJP of trying to spread anarchy in West Bengal.

