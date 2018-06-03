हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manoj Singh

Local SP leader shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Representational image

Ballia (UP): A local Samajwadi Party leader was shot dead in Sahatwar area here, police said on Sunday.

The body of Manoj Singh (46) was found near Mahrajpur village in Sahatwar area here, Superintendent of Police SP Ganguly said.

Police are probing the matter.

