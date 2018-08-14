हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day

Locals thrash man in Srinagar for unfurling Indian flag

The man was thrashed by locals when he tried to unfurl the Indian national flag at the Lal Chowk on Tuesday, a day before Independence Day.

ANI Photo

New Delhi: As the entire country gets ready to celebrate India's 72nd Independence Day, an unfortunate incident from Srinagar was reported when a man was thrashed by locals when he attempted to unfurl the tri-colour.

News agency ANI reported that a man was thrashed by locals when he tried to unfurl the Indian national flag at the Lal Chowk on Tuesday, a day before Independence Day.

It is reported that the man has received minor injuries and had to be rescued by a team of CRPF security personnel.

Local police officials are investigating the matter and have said that the guilty would be punished.

