Lohri celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety - In Pics

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of the Punjabi folk festival of Lohri.

"Greetings and good wishes to the people of the country on Lohri. May the festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity to everyone`s lives," he said.

PM Narendra Modi too greeted the nation.

Lohri, primarily celebrated in the Punjab region, marks the end of the winter season. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebration and a puja parikrama (prayers) around the bonfire is performed followed by the distribution of prasad (offering).

In Jammu girls dressed in their traditional attire dance around a bonfire as they celebrated Lohri.

BSF jawans too celebrated Lohri festival in Jammu.

In Punjab, the festival was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety with functions being organised at several places to mark the day.

During the day, kites such as the 'Tukkal', 'Chhaj', 'Pari' of different colours, sizes and shapes with 'Happy Lohri' and 'Happy New Year - 2018' messages were seen in the sky.

Kite-flying competitions were organised across the state, including Ludhiana, Amritsar and Patiala, with people challenging each other to cut kites.

People distributed jaggery, peanuts and popcorns - the three edibles associated with Lohri.

The festival was dedicated to the girl child at several places in Punjab by organising 'Dhiyan di Lohri' to make people aware of the importance of girls.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted people on the occasion of Lohri. "Wishing you all a very Happy Lohri. May the bonfire give you warmth and joy and may it bring along happiness and prosperity for you and your family," he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)