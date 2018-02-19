Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains alleges Congress leaders in Ludhiana tried to kill him

LUDHIANA: Lok Insaf Party's member and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains has alleged that he was attacked by Congress leaders in Ludhiana while he was campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections. Bains has also alleged that the Congress members tried to kill him.

"500 people armed with pistols tried to attack me to kill me. (500 logon ne pistols wagarah lekar unhone humpe kaatilana humla kiya.) Congress leaders Kamaljit Singh Karwal, Gurpreet Gopi were involved in the attack," Bains alleged.

He also said that he will approach the court to ensure elections are held in a fair manner. "I will file a petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court to ensure that free and fair municipal elections are held in the state," he said.

Voting for the Ludhiana civic body polls are scheduled to be held on February 24 and the results would be announced on February 27. Ludhiana municipal corporation has 95 wards.

As many as 494 candidates are the in fray for the elections. A total of 754 nominations were filed for the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation Elections. However, 253 candidates withdrew their candidature from the polls.

During scrutiny, it was found that nomination papers six candidates were rejected and one candidate had filed his nomination twice.

The Municipal Corporation Ludhiana has nearly 10.50 lakh voters who can cast their votes.