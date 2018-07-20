हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
no-confidence motion

Lok Sabha Speaker displeased at Rahul for hugging PM Modi during no-confidence motion debate

The Speaker pointed out that inside the Parliament, Modi was in the capacity of a Prime Minister and not only Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Friday expressed her displeasure at Congress President Rahul Gandhi when he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi inside the Parliament after he ended his speech during the no-confidence motion debate. The Speaker pointed out that inside the Parliament, Modi was in the capacity of a Prime Minister and not only Narendra Modi. She added that Rahul shouldn't have just walk up to him to give a hug. Rahul should have taken the position of the PM inside the Parliament into consideration before taking the step, the Speaker noted. 

After a scathing verbal attack on the BJP-led government and the PM, Rahul Gandhi said that though the BJP considered him a "Pappu" he had no hard feelings towards PM Modi. Soon after that Rahul walked up to where the PM was sitting and hugged him. Though the PM was first caught off-guard he later patted Rahul on the back. Rahul then walked back to his seat and winked at a fellow Congress lawmaker. 

The Speaker didn't approve of the entire move of Rahul and objected to it saying she was surprised at the 'drama' that was taking place inside the House.

She also said that the decorum inside the House has to be taken care of by the members and no one from outside would do it. He added that members will also have to maintain their dignity inside the premises.

On a lighter note, she ended her point on this matter saying that she wanted everybody to live in harmony. The Speaker added that Rahul is like her son and is not her enemy and she as a mother understands warm gestures like hugging.

no-confidence motion, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan

