Lord Ram will punish BJP for politicising his name: Lalu

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Thursday said Lord Ram will punish the BJP as it has been doing politics in his name.

"It is wrong and unethical to play politics in the name of Lord Ram," the former Bihar Chief Minister told the media on the occasion of Diwali.

Lalu Prasad also attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allegedly doing "political drama" in the name of Ram.

Lalu Prasad said everyone was free to practise his or her religion and offer prayers. "But BJP leaders, particularly Yogi, have been doing political drama. People understand this drama in the name of religion."

He said he was sure the BJP would be punished by Lord Ram for misusing his name for political gains.

"The BJP-led central government has made life difficult for the poor due to domenetisation. Poor people are struggling for survival... For this Lord Ram would finish off the RSS and the BJP because Lord Ram is in the heart of all the people in the country."