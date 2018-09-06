हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Section 377

Love knows no gender: Tears of joy as LGBT community celebrates end of Section 377 tyranny

Members of the LGBT community, including rights activists, broke into celebration as the Supreme Court judgement was read out.

Photo courtesy: ANI
Play

New Delhi: At a time when an increasing number of countries have been opening arms to gay rights, India remained rather medieval when it came to recognising homosexuality. On Thursday though, the country's top court took a significant - and much-awaited - step towards inclusion of the LGBT community by decriminalising gay sex.

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra observed that LGBT community has the same rights as any other and that homosexuality is not a crime. "No one can escape from their individualism. Society is now better for individualism," he said as part of Supreme Court's judgement. It was a judgement that came as a massive relief and a huge cause for celebration.

Members of the LGBT community, including rights activists, broke into celebration as the judgement was read out. "We have finally got justice. We are finally 'azaad in azaad Hind'," Ashok Row Kavi, LGBT rights activist and founder of Humsafar Trust, told news agency ANI.

There were tears of joy galore as people took to the streets in many cities to usher in what they said was a breath of fresh life. From Delhi and Mumbai to Chennai and Kolkata, scenes of jubilation were witnessed with people saying no police interference in their private lives is indeed a matter of great significance.

 

 

 

 

The striking down of Section 377 essentially means that consensual sex between adults belonging to the LGBT community is no longer illegal in the country. Sex with animals, with minors and non-consensual sex - however, remains illegal.

