Lucknow: Lift collapses in District Court Wazirganj, 12 injured

In a tragic turn of events, 12 people were left injured after a lift in Wazirganj District Court collapsed on Monday. As per the reports, the ambulance were called immediately and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 13:34
Picture courtesy- ANI

New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, 12 people were left injured after a lift in Wazirganj District Court collapsed on Monday. As per the reports, the ambulance were called immediately and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital. 

More details awaited. 

