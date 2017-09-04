Lucknow: Lift collapses in District Court Wazirganj, 12 injured
In a tragic turn of events, 12 people were left injured after a lift in Wazirganj District Court collapsed on Monday. As per the reports, the ambulance were called immediately and the injured were rushed to nearby hospital.
Picture courtesy- ANI
Lucknow: Lift in District Court Wazirganj collapsed, injuring more than 12. pic.twitter.com/8toeCs9Ond
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 4, 2017
More details awaited.