Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow shootout: Apple sales manager's brother demands SIT probe, job and right compensation

The brother added that they are waiting for Adityanath to visit them. Else, they will take Tiwari's body to the CM's residence.

New Delhi: A day after Apple sales manager Vivek Tiwari was killed by Uttar Pradesh police, the deceased's brother on Saturday said that his family has three demands. They want a special investigating team (SIT) to be formed for investigating the matter. 

The family wants a job for his wife and also the right amount of compensation. "We've 3 demands: SIT to be formed for probe, job for his wife and right amount of compensation," brother of Vivek Tiwari said.

The brother added that they are waiting for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit them. Else, they will take Tiwari's body to the Chief Minister's residence.

"Also, we're waiting for Yogi ji to come here, else we'll take Vivek's body to his residence. If he can't come, we'll go," Tiwari's brother added.

Later, Lucknow District Magistrate confirmed that all demands made by the family have been sanctioned.

"All demands of the family sanctioned, given in writing. If they want CBI enquiry, then it will be initiated. A job will be given to his wife and Rs. 25 lakhs will be given as compensation. The enquiry will be completed within 30 days," Lucknow DM said.

Tiwari was allegedly shot at by a Uttar Pradesh police personnel in Lucknow on suspicion of being a miscreant on Friday. The deceased was with a woman in his car when the incident took place. The woman has said that she is under no pressure to hide the truth, adding that she wanted the culprit to be punished.

The accused policeman, however, defended his act, saying that he had no option but to fire in self-defence as Tiwari allegedly tried to run him over thrice. According to the policeman, Prashant Chaudhary, he approached the car after it found it parked with lights off.

Allegedly in self-defence, the policeman opened fire at the car and the bullet pierced through the windshield, hitting Tiwari. The Apple sales manager was immediately rushed to nearby Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Gomti Nagar area, but he succumbed to his injuries.

