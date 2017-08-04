close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Madhya Pradesh: Class V student runs library in slum, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers her financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh

 In a novel initiative, a Class 5 student living in a slum here has been encouraging other children to study and realise the importance of education by running a library from her make-shift house.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 10:43
Madhya Pradesh: Class V student runs library in slum, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers her financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh

Bhopal: In a novel initiative, a Class 5 student living in a slum here has been encouraging other children to study and realise the importance of education by running a library from her make-shift house.

Muskan Ahirwar started the small library - 'Bal Pustakalaya' - with 25 educational books last year at her residence in Durga Nagar, a slum located barely a kilometre away from the state secretariat in Bhopal.

The 11-year-old girl's efforts have now been recognised by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has offered her a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to set up a proper library.

Chouhan met the girl at his residence on Wednesday and handed her a cheque of Rs 2 lakh. 

He promised Muskan to build a one-room library for her, an official of the public relations department said. 

"The situation would soon change if girls like Muskan are extended support by the whole society. The government will extend all possible support," Chouhan said while handing over the cheque to the girl.
Muskan started the library with merely 25 books which, she says, has "now grown and accommodates around 1,000 books."

The girl lost hope of continuing the library after the death of her father, Manohar Ahirwar, on July 7 this year.

However, after receiving the financial assistance from the chief minister, the girl says now nothing can stop her and the other slum children from moving ahead.

"Papa used to say do something big, study hard," says Muskan, who wants to be a doctor.

Her library remains open between 5 pm and 7 pm every day.

"Nearly 20 to 25 children come to the library (every day). They have to sit on a mat. A few children take the books to their homes and return it later. In a bid to know if they read the books, I sometimes ask questions from it," she says.

Muskan says she also maintains a register of the library's accounts. 

(With inputs from PTI)

TAGS

Muskan AhirwarMadhya PradeshBal PustakalayaShivraj Singh Chouhan

From Zee News

&#039;Pakistan murdabad&#039; slogans raised as Army Major Kamlesh Pandey&#039;s mortal remains reach Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand

'Pakistan murdabad' slogans raised as Army Major...

Donald Trump to go on two-week working vacation: White House
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump to go on two-week working vacation: White Hous...

AmericasWorld

Indiana soldier among 2 killed in Afghanistan attack

3 Indian-Americans appointed in key US government positions
AmericasWorld

3 Indian-Americans appointed in key US government positions

Samsung Leader 8: All you need to know about the high-end flip phone
Mobiles

Samsung Leader 8: All you need to know about the high-end f...

EuropeWorld

Air France expands no-fly zone around North Korea

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order: Here&#039;s how to book
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order: He...

AmericasWorld

Two dead in natural gas explosion at US school

World

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres to make first visit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Money Edit: Rate cut no respite for banks worried about credit growth

How to stop covert conversions

DNA Edit: The Shivakumar Saga

RBI rate cut is a shot in the arm for the economy

DNA Edit: Medieval institute