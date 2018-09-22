Madurai: 3 men miraculously survives bus crash

MADURAI, TAMIL NADU: Three men miraculously survived a bus crash in Madurai after the bike they were riding came under the bus.

#WATCH: Dramatic visuals of 3 men miraculously surviving in Madurai after they came under the wheels of a moving bus belonging to #TamilNadu State Transport Corporation. Bikers were reportedly in an inebriated state. They were admitted to hospital with minor injuries. (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/1zY621LZlr — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

The incident is reported to be of September 16 and in the video released by ANI, three men can be seen crashing into a speeding bus belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

People who witnessed the whole incident came for the help and the injured were later admitted to the hospital.

Bikers were reportedly in an inebriated state. They were admitted to hospital where they sustained minor injuries.

(With ANI Inputs)