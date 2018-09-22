हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Madurai

Madurai: 3 men miraculously survives bus crash

The three men crashed with a bus but sustained minor injuries.

Image Courtesy: ANI

MADURAI, TAMIL NADU: Three men miraculously survived a bus crash in Madurai after the bike they were riding came under the bus. 

 

 

The incident is reported to be of September 16 and in the video released by ANI, three men can be seen crashing into a speeding bus belonging to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. 

People who witnessed the whole incident came for the help and the injured were later admitted to the hospital. 

Bikers were reportedly in an inebriated state. They were admitted to hospital where they sustained minor injuries.

(With ANI Inputs)

