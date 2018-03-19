MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2018 results out at dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Check percentile list here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has announced the results of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH-CET), officially known as MAH-MBA/MMS-CET. Candidates can view their results on the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

MAH-MBA/MMS-CET, a computer-based management entrance test, was held on March 10 and 11, 2018. The test scores are used for admission to management courses such as MBA/MMS in various institutes in the state of Maharashtra.

Steps to view MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2018 results:

1. Click on this link

2. Click on 'Click Here for MBA 2018 Result Published on 19th March 2018'

3. Search for your roll number with “CTRL+F” command with your Registration or Roll number

4. Besides your roll number and name, CET SCORE and CET PERCENTILE will be mentioned

This year, 14 candidates have scored 99.99 percentile. Here are the CET scores of the top five candidates are:

1. DIVYA GOVARDHAN BIYANI: 165

2. SHASHANK PRABHU: 163

3. VAISHNAVI RUPESH CHANDARANA: 158

4. DEVAL PARESH SHAH: 154

5. PATRICK DSOUZA: 154

Shorlisted candidates need to apply to their colleges of choice through DTE. A merit list of selected candidates will be issued by every college following which the candidates can enroll themselves.