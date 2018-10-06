हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha elections 2019

Mahagatbandhan no more? After BSP's snub to Congress, now Akhilesh Yadav talks tough

"Congress has made us wait for long. We will hold talks with BSP," Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday.

NEW DELHI: On the swearing in of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, all anti-BJP parties came together for a perfect picture of the grand alliance that was to become. But just months later, the picture does not seem to be too perfect anymore. 

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) last week snubbed Congress by joining hands with Ajit Jogi's JCC in Chhattisgarh and announced that it will go solo in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. After getting sidestepped by BSP, Congress turned towards Akhilesh Yadav for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party. But it looks like the Congress will not have it easy there as well. 

"Congress has made us wait for long. We will hold talks with BSP," Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday when he was asked about a possible alliance between the bua-bhatija of Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh had joined hands with Rahul for the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh but the alliance saw a bitter result with the BJP winning the state with a massive majority. 

Taking a cue from Mayawati's announcement, Akhilesh pressed upon the importance that the Congress needs to give to the smaller political parties. "I am saying that the Congress should show its large-heartedness, and it should contest elections by taking along all the political parties who have similar thoughts and ideology. If there is any delay, then there is a possibility that other parties may declare their candidates. After this, they (Congress) will be levelling allegations that they colluded with the BJP," Akhilesh said in what could be viewed as a warning to the Congress.

While the efforts of Rahul Gandhi-led Congress seem to be going in vain for a Mahagatbandhan, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is looking to hold on the baton. She has invited all non-BJP parties to unite on January 19 at a mega rally in Kolkata. She hasn't lost hope of Mayawati's support as well and has invited her for the grand political gathering. 

"I can't comment on the stand taken by Mayawati about Congress but I'll invite both Congress and Mayawati for the rally. I appeal to all opposition parties to come together," she had said. 

Lok Sabha elections 2019, assembly elections 2018, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party, Mahagatbandhan, Congress

