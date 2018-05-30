Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2018 declared mahresult.nic.in, Check MSBSHSE Class 12 results 2018 here

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the MSBSHE HSC Result 2018 on Wednesday morning. However, the board will upload the individual subject-wise results post 1 pm on the websites: mahresult.nic.in

results.maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

Steps to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC 2018 exam results online

Step 1: Visit official website one of the following websites:

Step 2: Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12th Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll/registration number and other required details and hit submit.

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Results 2018 and take a print out of the same.

Steps to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 HSC 2018 exam results via SMS

Candidates can see their Maharashtra Board Result 2018 via SMS. To receive results via

SMS, type MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and send it to 57766.

Over 14 lakh students appeared for the exams which was held in 9,486 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state of Maharashtra. A total of 5,80,820 students registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream.