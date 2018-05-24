Maharashtra Legislative Council election results 2018 live news updates: Counting on for five seats today

Results of the five seats of Maharashtra Legislative Council for which biennial elections were held on May 21 will be declared today. The seats are Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik, Parbhani-Hingoli, Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli and Amaravati. Voting also took place for the Osmanabad-Beed-Latur seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council on May 21 but counting has been deferred.

All the major political parties of Maharashtra - Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party - contested the elections. The ruling BJP and Shiv Sena contested three seats each. While the BJP put up candidates in Osmanabad-Beed-Latur, Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli and Amaravati; the Shiv Sena contested Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik and Parbhani-Hingoli seats.

Out of the six seats three were with the NCP, two BJP and one had a Congress representative. All the six members are retiring on June 21 from the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

In the Parbhani-Hingoli local authorities constituency BJP rebel Suresh Nangare was in the fray, along with Shiv Sena's Viplav Bajoria and Congress' Suresh Deshmukh.

BJP's Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister Narayan Rane declared his support to NCP candidate Aniket Tatkare in the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg local authorities constituency, against Sena's Rajeev Sabale.

Pravin Pote, Minister of State for Industries, contested from Amaravati constituency against Anil Madhogaria of the Congress.

Osmanabad-Beed-Latur seat saw a prestige between Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde (BJP) and her cousin Dhananjay Munde (NCP), Leader of Opposition in the Council. The battle became interesting after Ramesh Karad of NCP pulled out of the poll arena at the last minute.

Karad, a staunch supporter of Pankaja Munde, had joined the NCP just ahead of the polls and was immediately declared the party candidate.

After Karad's withdrawal, the NCP extended its support to independent candidate Ashok Jagdale.

BJP fielded former NCP minister Suresh Dhas for this bypoll. Dhas told reporters after the polling that he was confident of victory.